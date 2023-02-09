Darragh Flynn hits 14 points as UCC see off Galway to book place in Fitzgibbon Cup semis

Darragh Flynn scored 14 points as UCC saw off ATU Galway in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final at the Mardyke.

A semi-final clash with University of Galway awaits UCC, who last won the competition in 2020, after a tough battle where they were never full clear of the clutches of the visitors.

While the home side looked to have got on top in the first half as Flynn’s frees moved them into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead after conceding the game’s opening two points, ATU Galway moved in front again as Ronan Murphy struck for a 13th-minute goal after a free from goalkeeper Darach Fahy broke in the UCC goalmouth.

Evan Hunt moved them two ahead, 1-4 to 0-5, and UCC didn’t lead again in the opening half. ATU may reflect on another goal chance on 21, denied as Eoin Roche made an important challenge on Cian Folan, but even so a strong half to them, underpinned by the fine play of Cianán Fahy and scoring accuracy of Kevin Cooney – son of Joe – had them 1-8 to 0-9 in front at the interval.

Unfortunately for Galway, they wouldn’t score for the opening 13 minutes of the second half and a revitalised UCC took control with six Flynn points and one by sub Pádraig Power. Just went it seemed as if the hosts might push clear, Galway came back through Cooney and Murphy to trail by just a point.

Good UCC defending ensured that they couldn’t come closer though, while goalkeeper Brion Saunderson did well to deny Murphy with Galway’s only real goal attempt. Flynn, Shane Barrett and Power were all on target as UCC scored the last three points to make the game safe.

SCORERS

UCC: D Flynn 0-14 (11f), P Power, S Barrett 0-2 each, B Hayes, R Cotter 0-1 each.

ATU Galway: K Cooney 0-7 (3f), R Murphy 1-2, C Fahy 0-2, D Shaughnessy, E Hunt 0-1 each.

TEAMS

UCC: B Saunderson; J Boylan, N O’Leary, G Millerick; L Elliot, E Roche, C O’Brien; D Flynn, S Daly; E Carey, D Hogan, C Cahalane; S Barrett, R Cotter, B Hayes.

Subs: P Power for Cotter (half-time), C McCarthy for Elliott (39), R Fox for Hogan (58, injured).

ATU GALWAY: D Fahy; L Prendergast, P Martin, J Forde; E Duggan, S Neary, C Fahy; R Meehan, D Parr; K Cooney, D Shaughnessy, D Nevin; R Murphy, C Folan, E Hunt.

Sub: N Coen for Parr (half-time, injured).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).