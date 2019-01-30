Limerick IT powered their way to a home quarter-final with a devastating victory over Trinity College in Moylish.

Limerick IT powered their way to a home quarter-final with a devastating victory over Trinity College in Moylish.

Clare star Peter Duggan lands 1-8 as Limerick IT put Trinity to the sword

Peter Duggan and Peter Casey starred for LIT in the comprehensive victory, with Duggan landing 1-8 and Casey 1-1.

Trinity had no answer to LIT’s forward power as goals from Duggan, Casey and Oisin Kelly finished the game as a contest in the first half.

Kelly got the first goal on 12 minutes after taking a superb pass from Casey.

The Limerick corner-forward then got in the act himself with a low finish past Eoin Skelly.

Duggan scrambled home LIT’s third goal in the 26th minute and that helped them to a 3-10 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

LIT continued to dominate in the second half with Jason McCarthy and Rian Doody getting a couple of scores each in the 23-point victory.

Jordon Conway also came off the bench for LIT and sent over three points in an impressive cameo.

Scorers – LIT: P Duggan 1-8 (0-4f, 0-1 65, 0-1 s/l); P Casey 1-1; O Kelly 1-0; R Doody, J Conway and J McCarthy 0-3 each; D Reidy 0-2; O O’Reilly 0-1. Trinity: F O Riain Broin 0-5 (3f, 1 65); C O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-1 pen).

LIT – K Nugent; P Delaney, D Moran, C Cooney; D Byrnes, S Ryan, J McCarthy; E Boyce, D Dempsey; P Duggan, O O’Reilly, R Doody; P Casey, O Kelly, D Reidy. Subs: R Byrnes for D Byrnes (h-t), R Murphy for Dempsey (h-t), J Conway for Casey (h-t), B Murray for Duggan (44), B Fanning for Delaney (47).

Trinity – E Skelly; G Dempsey, L Corcoran, C Lynch; E McNamara, D Phelan, D Ryan; C Keating, M Conroy; J O’Neill, C O’Sullivan, F O Riain Broin; C Ó Ceallaigh, D Butler, M Corry. Subs: D Duggan for O’Ceallaigh (47), D Long for Corry (49), J Kenny for Phelan (57), K Weldon for O’Neill (59).

Ref – T Walsh (Waterford).

Six Nations rugby: Win one of five pairs of tickets to see the huge Ireland v England clash with Independent.ie - Click here

Online Editors