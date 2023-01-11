Champions Galway make solid start to Sigerson with impressive win over Maynooth

Sigerson Cup champions University of Galway made a solid start to this year’s competition by overcoming Maynooth University, but the Kildare side were far more competitive than the final score suggested, and will live to regret a plethora of missed goal chances.

A scrappy goal from Cathal Sweeney opened the scoring in the best possible fashion from the hosts’ perspective, but Maynooth’s powerful running caused the UG defence plenty of problems, with Darragh Kirwan failing to hit the target with two gilt-edged goal chances while Rúairí Kinsella crashed another powerful shot off the Galway crossbar.

Roscommon senior panellist Conor Carroll had to be sharp on a couple of occasions for the Galway students, but at the other end of the pitch they were far more efficient, with Patrick O’Donnell rifling in a second goal to put them eight points to the good at the break with the wind to come in the second half.

Maynooth’s physical power remained a threat throughout and this was seen to good effect when Darragh Kirwan leapt to claim a high delivery from his Naas club colleague Paddy McDermott, slamming the ball to the net with 44 minutes gone.

However University of Galway continued to knock over enough scores to preserve their lead, with Galway county stars Matthew Tierney, Cian Monaghan and Paul Kelly all on the mark before Tomo Culhane rounded off a solid performance with an opportunist goal in stoppage time.

Scorers

University of Galway: T Culhane 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), P O’Donnell 1-1, C Sweeney 1-0, M Tierney 0-2, S O’Flynn 0-1, P Kelly 0-1, C Monaghan 0-1.

Maynooth University: D Kirwan 1-2 (0-2f), D Walsh 0-1f, R Kinsella 0-1, S O’Sullivan 0-1f, D Hanafin 0-1.

TEAMS

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: C Carroll; C Dunleavy, C Murray, E Lyons; C Monaghan, S O’Flynn, R Egan; P Kelly, G Davoren; G Burke, M Tierney, C Sweeney; P O’Donnell, M McInerney, T Culhane.

Subs: E Kelly for McInerney (34), D Heneghan for O’Donnell (49), C Donoghue for Davoren (55).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: C Burke; C McCarrick, C Walsh, A Brazil; P McDermott, J Lawler, C Harnett; D Lyons, D Hanafin; D Walsh, R Kinsella, K Dwyer; S O’Sullivan, D Kirwan, D Conlon.

Subs: T Moran for Harnett (38), F Ó Giolláin for D Walsh (44), L Killian for C Walsh (44), F Dempsey for Kinsella (57).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)