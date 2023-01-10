Baker and Canavan strike late as Queen’s get Sigerson Cup off to winning start against Ulster University

Action during the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Round 1 match between between Queens University Belfast and Ulster University at The Dub in Queens University, Belfast

LATE points from Diarmuid Baker and Fintan Canavan saw Queen’s come back from two points down to get their Sigerson season off to a winning start at home to city rivals Ulster University.

The visitors had a chance to force extra-time but Niall Loughlin’s 65th minute shot didn’t have the distance and dropped into the arms of goalkeeper Cassidy.

The sides were level (0-5 each) at the end of the stoppage-ridden first half, with Diarmuid Baker and Tiernan Bogue hitting late scores to get the wind-assisted Queen’s back on terms.

Josh Largo Elis had Ulster back in front, but it was tit-for-tat in the third quarter including both goals.

Ryan Magill drilled the ball to the Queen’s net for a 1-6 to 0-5 lead before Queen’s hit back instantly.

Kealan Friel was involved with Luke Donnelly applying the finish when a high ball wasn’t dealt with. Donnelly added a point to tie the game.

Tyrone star Darragh Canavan and Derry’s All-Ireland minor winner Dan Higgins exchanged points before Ulster pulled into a 1-10 to 1-8 lead.

Padraig Purcell pegged a point back before Queen’s were level with Peter McGrane after another assist from Luke Donnelly.

Baker put the home side ahead before the insurance point from Canavan finished the job,.

SCORERS

QUB: L Donnelly (1-2, 1f), D Higgins (0-3), D Baker (0-2), O Mallon (0-1), T Bogue (0-1), P Purcell (0-1m), F Canavan (0-1) and P McGrane (0-1)

UU: C Cush (0-3f), R Magill (1-0), ADonaghy (0-2), D Canavan (0-1m), C McColgan (0-1), R Jones (0-1), J Largo Elis (0-1), B McCarron (0-1) and O Murdock (0-1)

TEAMS

QUB: B Cassidy; S McCarthy, L McBride, D Baker; R Donnelly, M Murnaghan, L Downey; T Bogue, C O’Hare; D Higgins, P Finnegan, K Friel; L McWilliams, O Mallon, L Donnelly

Subs: P Purcell for L McWilliams (INJ 25), A McAvoy for M Murnaghan (Blood sub 27, reversed 30+5), P McGrane for L Downey (38), A McAvoy for O Mallon (44), F Canavan (0-1) for M Murnaghan (47)

Black card: C O’Hare (63)

Yellow card: D Higgins (39)

UU: O Lynch; C McColgan, R McCaffrey, R Slane; R Jones, R Magill, J Largo Elis; A Donaghy, O Murdock; J Donaghy, D McEnhill, K Gallagher; A Gilmore, B McCarron, C Cush

Subs: D Canavan for D McEnhill (31), R Convery for R Shane (44), C McCrickard for C Cush (54), N Loughlin for J Donaghy (58)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)