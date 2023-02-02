ATU Galway advance to Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

A strong second half showing from ATU Galway helped them into the last eight of the Fitzgibbon Cup, securing second-spot in Group D at the expense of TUS Midwest.

With both sides suffering double-digit defeats to UL, this was the race for second-place in a dry but very windy Moylish campus.

Trailing 0-15 to 0-8 at half-time, 2-1 inside four second half minutes for the victors turned this tie on its head. The visitors used the strong wind to good effect, while limiting the Limerick college to just 1-3 in the second half.

TUS had impressive first half showings from Clare duo, Robin Mounsey and Aron Shanagher, who contributed seven points between them. Alan Tyan and Kyle Shelly were also on target as both sides wasted goal opportunities. The hosts closed the half with four unanswered points.

But, with TUS seemingly happy with their seven point lead, ATU turned this game on its head, with three half-time subs having an immediate impact. One of those, Niall Coen, netted the first, and 60 seconds later, Cian Folan tied up the game.

They pulled clear with Coen chipping in with two more points. TUS were guilty of some poor wides and had to replace Mounsey who looked to be carrying a knock. They couldn’t find the scores required with five unanswered points leaving their season on the line.

Despite Shanagher finding a TUS goal five minutes from time, the Galway men closed this tie with the final four points, including a superb long-range effort from Jack Grealish.

Scorers – TUS Midwest: R Mounsey 0-6 (1f); A Shanagher 1-2; K Shelly 0-4 (3f); E Fitzpatrick 0-3; A Tynan 0-2; K McCarthy 0-1. ATU Galway: K Cooney 0-8 (f); C Folan, N Coen 1-2 each; D Shaughnessy, R Murphy 0-2 each; D Nevin, D Parr, A Shaughnessy, J Forde, J Grealish 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest: C Broderick; D Tynan, D Casey, G Grant; C Doughan, S Long, C O’Mahony; E Fitzpatrick, B Óg O’Dwyer; A Tynan, A Shanagher, K Shelly; R Mounsey, E Killeen, K McCarthy. Subs: M Ryan for Óg O’Dwyer (39), G Ryan for McCarthy (50), K Morrissey for Mounsey (54).

ATU Galway: D Fahy; L Prendergast, P Martin, J Forde; E Duggan, S Neary ©, P Scally; R Meehan, D Parr; K Cooney, D Shaughnessy, D Nevin; R Murphy, C Folan, E Hunt. Subs: A Shaughnessy for Parr, C Fahy for Scally, N Coen (all half-time), J Grealish for Nevin (55).

Referee: R McCann (Clare).