| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shortening inter-county season a move of well-intentioned madness - the GAA have taken figs from Fig Rolls

Roy Curtis

Moving the All-Ireland football final away from September is like moving St Patricj's Day from March 17. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Moving the All-Ireland football final away from September is like moving St Patricj's Day from March 17. Photo: Sportsfile

Moving the All-Ireland football final away from September is like moving St Patricj's Day from March 17. Photo: Sportsfile

Moving the All-Ireland football final away from September is like moving St Patricj's Day from March 17. Photo: Sportsfile

September, the long days surrendering to autumn, darkness awakening from hibernation and greedily devouring the evening light, has long been rescued, elevated, and illuminated by an untouchable landmark.

The boys of summer at play in Croke Park, pulsing the ungovernable hysteria of All-Ireland final day to every corner of the land.

Most Watched

Privacy