Shooting ourselves in the foot - condensing All-Ireland Championships not a solution but a dangerous issue

Roy Curtis

The All-Ireland football final will be played on July 24 when most people will be on their holidays. Photo: Sportsfile

The All-Ireland football final will be played on July 24 when most people will be on their holidays. Photo: Sportsfile

As the 20th anniversary of Saipan drifts into view like an old ghost ship from a seething yesteryear, lists are compiled of enigmatic acts of sporting self-harm.

Roy Keane, were he invited onto The Sunday Game to mark that darkest hour, would surely detonate into full terrifying, throbbing-vein-in-forehead mode at the absurdist condensing of the GAA’s inter-county championships into a Croke Park minute.

