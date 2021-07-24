SHC qualifiers: Will Galway or Waterford escape from the last chance saloon?

Throw-In at Semple Stadium is 2pm with Clare v Cork following at the Gaelic Grounds from 4.30
GAA Premium
Things can go one of two ways when you enter the last-chance saloon and Galway have serious questions to answer against Waterford on Saturday, having been tipped as the next best to Limerick before a ball was pucked this summer.
GAA
BOTH Waterford and Galway have made some intriguing selections as they put their Liam MacCarthy ambitions on the line in tomorrow’s Thurles SHC qualifier – a fascinating repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland final.