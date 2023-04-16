Sharp-shooting Jack Regan stars as Meath edge out Mayo

Christy Ring Cup Round 1: Meath 2-20 Mayo 0-24

Jack Regan in action for Meath. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Jack Regan accounted for 1-11 as recently crowned League Division 2B champions Meath overcame a battling Mayo in the Christ Ring Cup at Páirc Tailteann.