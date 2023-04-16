Sharp-shooting Jack Regan stars as Meath edge out Mayo
Christy Ring Cup Round 1: Meath 2-20 Mayo 0-24
Jack Regan accounted for 1-11 as recently crowned League Division 2B champions Meath overcame a battling Mayo in the Christ Ring Cup at Páirc Tailteann.
Latest GAA
‘Try and be humble’ – David Clifford’s answer to all the hype surrounding him
Colm Keys: Privilege of being inside the wire is being abused too often
‘I thought my time was done’ – Offaly’s Nigel Dunne relishing second chance, give to him by Liam Kearns
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
All roads lead to Carlow for Dubs’ U20 football final with Kildare
‘It’s all about the Championship’ for Mick Bohan and the Jackies
‘There’s nothing like the Féile' – Kilkenny star Grace Walsh
‘Relentless’ Dublin and the Comeback Kids are ‘like a train’ admits defeated Laois boss
Early goal blitz puts Kingdom on their way to Munster glory
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick
Latest NewsMore
Kildare hair salon targeted attack on Saturday night
Prince of Wales allegedly agreed settlement with tabloid publisher
AJ Odudu: Big Brother spin-off presenter returns to TV series that made her name
Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Rupert Murdoch firm paid ‘very large’ secret hacking settlement to Prince William, court documents reveal
Sneak Peak released for Conor McGregor's Netflix documentary series, McGregor Forever_duplicated
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive' on The Tommy Tiernan Show
Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over