Shane Walsh’s All-Ireland final mission with Kilmacud Crokes the latest in a long history of trailblazing club imports

If Kilmacud Crokes are crowned All-Ireland champions on Sunday, it’s reasonable to presume that Shane Walsh will have played a significant role in their coronation.

But his won’t be a unique achievement – ‘outsiders’ have been doing it for decades.

Each individual story brings a different twist to this recurring saga.

Denny Long had already moved to Tralee, originally in ‘digs’ right beside the Austin Stacks pitch, a few years before winning an All-Ireland medal with Cork in 1973.

Mikey Sheehy and the late Teddy Brick, the Stacks goalkeeper, lived within 50 yards and would call on the All-Star midfielder to join them for a kick-about. His transfer from Millstreet, when it happened in 1975, was “inevitable”.

Kevin Cahill conquered Everest with Nemo Rangers in 2003, having lost the previous two All-Irelands. His was a most unusual marriage: a Meath footballer starring on Leeside, despite all the enmity those counties used to share for each other.

He was even offered a place on Larry Tompkins’ Cork panel in 1999 – “but I just couldn’t do that. That was a step too far,” he said. And perhaps just as well: Royals and Rebels ended up meeting in that year’s All-Ireland final.

Mayo defender Pat Kelly had already transferred from Kilmaine to Garda in Dublin but, stationed in the city, playing in Lucan didn’t really make sense. So he joined St Vincent’s in 2007 and duly helped them to end a 23-year Dublin famine. The journey was only starting.

Then, just back from training the day before the 2008 All-Ireland final, came devastating news from home. His father Peter, sick for just a couple of weeks, had died.

“You’d never envisage that the day your father died, a few lads you’d only met a year before were the lads who were going to spend the day with you,” Kelly recalls.

Mickey Whelan, Pat Gilroy, Mossy Quinn and Shane O’Hanlon all called over to offer solace. “I suppose they didn’t envisage that was the way they were going to spend their afternoon or night before an All-Ireland final either,” he says. “They were (a great help) in more ways than one. Just talking to them.”

It was his parents’ wish that he play. And so it came to pass, Vincent’s defeating Nemo, before he immediately headed home west to mourn.

*****

Walsh’s move from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Kilmacud last August attracted far more publicity than the norm. Blame a confluence of factors: here was the second best forward of 2022, fresh from an All-Ireland masterclass, seeking to leave the Galway heartlands for a Dublin ‘superclub’.

Yet, for all the critical commentary in some quarters, every All-Ireland-winning ‘import’ that we interviewed (Long, Cahill, Kelly and his Vincent’s team-mate, Hugh Coghlan) saw no issue with his transfer.

“Everybody likes to stay with their home club, if they can, but sometimes you can’t do that,” Long points out.

“I’d say Shane has done that for all the right reasons,” reckons Cahill.

“If the logistics don’t work out for him, or if he wants to have a rattle at playing at the very top of club level as well, fair play to him,” says Kelly.

“Usually there’s a multitude of reasons and circumstances,” echoes Coghlan. “It’s not an easy move.”

In their own cases, all four add, they were embraced by their adopted clubs and never felt like outsiders.

Walsh isn’t the first and won’t be the last GAA star to switch allegiance and end up competing for the ultimate club prize. It tends to be a more common occurrence in football than hurling, dating all the way back to the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Curiously, one of Long’s Stacks team-mates when they won in 1977 – Waterford native Noel Power – was a previous winner of the inaugural club championship. That was in 1971 when divisional teams were permitted and Power, then attached to Killarney Legion, featured for East Kerry.

It’s unlikely that any outsider will ever emulate Power’s double achievement, although current Derry manager Rory Gallagher went close.

The peripatetic Fermanagh man won a Leinster club medal with St Brigid’s of Dublin in 2003 before exiting at the semi-final stage, then achieved All-Ireland deliverance with St Gall’s of Antrim in 2010.

Mass migration to the capital for work reasons coupled with Dublin’s place in the All-Ireland pantheon (eight SFC club titles, second only to Cork) mean that Walsh is seeking to follow a well-trodden path.

The St Vincent’s team of 2008 included a Tipp/Kerry midfield axis (Coghlan and Michael O’Shea), two Mayo starters (Kelly and fellow Kilmaine man Brian Maloney) plus another Mayo man (Alan Costello) in the match-day 24.

When Kilmacud followed their lead in ’09, they had Brian Kavanagh (Longford) and Adrian Morrissey (Wexford) in their half-forward line against Crossmaglen and Liam McBarron (Fermanagh) on the bench.

Vincent’s had Brendan Egan (Sligo) at centre-back for their third All-Ireland title in 2014. And the last Dublin club to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup – Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2016 – were in the safe goalkeeping hands of Donegal’s Paul Durcan, who was then jetting home for games from Qatar.

But not all high-profile club transfers are destined for Dublin. When Salthill-Knocknacarra enjoyed their finest hour, in 2006, they were aided by a Mayo captain (Maurice Sheridan) as well as a famous local import (Michael Donnellan, who had enlisted from Dunmore).

As for Kevin Cahill, his career in the meat processing industry meant that his parallel football career brought him to Mullingar Shamrocks, where he won a Westmeath SFC title in 1995, and then to Nemo where he claimed a hat-trick of Cork and Munster SFC medals (2000-’02).

Cahill had earlier won a county title with Gaeil Colmcille in 1991 and, decades later, he is now back home in Meath. “But Nemo,” he admits, “was definitely my spiritual home, so to speak . . . yeah, I was all in.”