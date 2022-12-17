Shane O’Sullivan doesn’t mind what Ballyhale use as motivation

Ballygunner's Shane O'Sullivan is looking forward to the showdown with Ballyhale. Photo: Sportsfile

If precisely which part of Barry Coughlan’s speech Colin Fennelly took exception to remains unclear, it’s fair to say that in sport, offence is in the eye of the beholder.

Take, by way of topical example, the world’s greatest footballer.

Tomorrow in Qatar, Lionel Messi could settle the lingering doubts of the last line of GOAT-deniers by winning a World Cup with Argentina and elevating his much-maligned international career to the same plateau as Diego Maradona in 1986.

But last Friday, he was snarking back at Louis van Gaal after their spiteful World Cup quarter-final clash, taking umbrage at the Netherlands manager’s very anodyne assertion that if the game went to penalties, the advantage lay with his own team.

Messi and Fennelly might not have much to talk about if the situation ever arose but sport is sport. Human nature is universal. And a slight only has to be perceived for it to be real.

“You can have two motivations,” says Ballygunner and former Waterford player Shane O’Sullivan.

“You can be motivated by hate, or you can be motivated by love. And the difference is, the hate one can work too. ‘We’re going to show them . . . ’ But it’s not as sustainable as love.”

These are not the garbled thoughts of some amateur psychologist. O’Sullivan works as an ‘executive coach’ for Inspiring Excellence, a company he started in 2009 that has brought in clients from six continents, some of whom are Fortune 50 Leaders, multinational corporation CEOs and professional athletes.

O’Sullivan is trained in the very modern discipline of ‘high performance’. He is analytical by reflex.

His nature is to deconstruct Fennelly’s angst rather than simply reject it.

“In Barry’s speech itself there was loads said in it and he gave the utmost respect to Ballyhale,” O’Sullivan points out. “I think he mentioned that they’re the greatest club team, one of the greatest club teams of all time.

“It’s their own prerogative. Whatever they want to use for motivation is their own prerogative. For us, it’s completely different.”

Ballygunner’s couldn’t be any simpler.

As a squad, they are demonstrably close and enjoy the minutiae of preparation.

O’Sullivan is 37 now. But while winning the All-Ireland this year gave him great joy, it didn’t represent closure. There will be no sense of relief, of getting his life back, when it all finishes up.

It’s true that for many, there is an underwhelming feeling of anti-climax when they do reach the summit of their sport. For O’Sullivan and Ballygunner, it was completely the opposite.

“I’d say it was what I dreamed it to be and more,” he insists.

Michael Kearney, the first man to coach O’Sullivan in Ballygunner, passed away shortly after they beat Ballyhale.

“I took in the cups as he was passing in hospital,” O’Sullivan recalls, “and he just spoke to me about what it meant – best day of his life, he said. One of his sons piped up, ‘doesn’t say much for us!’

“It probably meant more than I thought it ever would, in the context of community and lifting people up.

“There were people in our community maybe struggling at the time or dealing with death’s door, things like that.

“It gave them a phenomenal lift. It was more than what I dreamed of in that sense.”

​