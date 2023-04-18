Shane O’Donnell returns for Clare but Austin Gleeson a doubt for Déise’s Munster SHC opener

Shane O’Donnell is expected to make his first appearance for Clare this season in Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Munster SHC clash against Tipperary.

O’Donnell didn’t feature for the Banner throughout their Division 1 HL campaign with Brian Lohan opting to keep his powder dry for championship and the Éire Óg attacker is set to start their provincial opener.

O’Donnell has previous in this regard having spent the spring of 2019 in the US while studying in Harvard before returning with a bang for their Munster campaign while it was also a similar case this time last year.

The 28-year-old was derailed by serious concussion problems and his inter-county future had even looked in jeopardy before he made a sensational return in last year’s Munster opener against Tipp.

O’Donnell, who operated in a new role at half-forward for most of 2022, went on to earn his first All-Star on the back of a sparkling campaign and Clare folk will be hoping he can have a similar impact this year after their stuttering league campaign.

O’Donnell is understood to have shown his rude health in a challenge game against Galway in recent weeks and his return adds yet more intrigue to a fascinating opening weekend in Munster.

It comes as Austin Gleeson looks set to miss Waterford’s opener against All-Ireland and Munster champions Limerick in Thurles.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has cast doubt on Gleeson’s participation because of an ongoing hamstring injury but feels he may make the squad for the Cork game six days later.

Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty are also close to a return following hamstring and foot (broken bone) injuries respectively but Fitzgerald has said that time has run out for them too ahead of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has confirmed that Stephen O’Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich are available for this weekend’s Munster SFC clash with Tipperary after injury.