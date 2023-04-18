| 10.1°C Dublin

Shane O’Donnell returns for Clare but Austin Gleeson a doubt for Déise’s Munster SHC opener

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Kilkenny's Richie Reid during last July's All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Colm Keys Twitter Email

Shane O’Donnell is expected to make his first appearance for Clare this season in Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Munster SHC clash against Tipperary.

O’Donnell didn’t feature for the Banner throughout their Division 1 HL campaign with Brian Lohan opting to keep his powder dry for championship and the Éire Óg attacker is set to start their provincial opener.

