Shane McCormack takes over Meath ladies football boss

Ex-Armagh manager, Shane McCormack, will be proposed as the new Meath ladies senior football boss.

Kildare native McCormack, from the Allenwood club, has worked with the Armagh ladies for the past three seasons, firstly as a selector in 2020 and ’21 and then last year, when he took over as manager and led to a League Division 2 title.

Meath have been without a manager since Jenny Rispin’s term as interim manager ended at the end of their season, which culminated in an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

Rispin took over after Davy Nelson stood down at the end of the league, just three weeks before the beginning of Meath’s Leinster championship campaign, having only been appointed late last year.

Eamonn Murray, who led Meath to successive All-Ireland titles in 2021 and ’22, was recently announced as being part of Raymond Galligan’s Cavan men’s senior football management ticket.

Eugene Eivers, part of Colm O’Rourke’s Meath men’s setup this year, will work with the ladies team against next season, having been a key component in Murray’s operation.

The appointment of McCormack means that 11 of this year’s 12 senior counties will be managed by men in 2024. The only outlier currently is Galway, for whom Fiona Wynne is their joint manager alongside Maghnus Breathnach.