Shane Lowry confirmed as Offaly GAA sponsor in five-year deal

Professional golfer Shane Lowry is the new sponsor of Offaly GAA. Photo: Offaly GAA

Shane Lowry is to become an official partner of Offaly GAA for the next five years.

Son of the county's former All-Ireland winner Brendan, the county has confirmed that the 2019 British Open golf champion "will support Offaly GAA’s commercial and fundraising initiatives to help progress improvements in our underage coaching programmes and develop educational bursaries for our young players."

Offaly GAA are in the process of preparing a Strategic Plan which will have a significant focus on player development.

"As an elite international sportsman," and Offaly GAA statement outlines, "Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players.

"The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA.

"Like many other counties, Offaly GAA experienced a very difficult financial year in 2020 and the county is presently on a fundraising drive following a very successful Grand Canal Walk to support the county and clubs.

"In support of our fundraising drive to put Offaly GAA on a more sustainable financial footing, Shane has also pledged a personal annual financial contribution to Offaly GAA over the next five years."

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan has thanked the 34-year-old for his contribution.

"We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county,” he said.

"Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf."