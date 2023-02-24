Seven-time All-Ireland hurling medal winner Kilkenny's TJ Reid has been honoured as Hurling Personality of the Year for 2022 at tonight’s Gaelic Writers’ Association (GWA) Awards.

Reid is joined by Derry defender Chrissy McKaigue, and All-Ireland winners Emma Duggan (Meath) and Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) who are the Football, Ladies’ Football and Camogie Personalities of the Year.

The awards, in association with EirGrid, also saw four new inductees into the GWA Hall of Fame - Mary Jo Curran (Kerry), Linda Mellerick (Cork), Willie Bryan (Offaly) and Cyril Farrell (Galway).

RTE’s long-time Gaelic Games correspondent and commentator Brian Carthy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Sligo’s Padraig McKeon was named PRO of the Year at a dinner in Dublin’s Iveagh Garden Hotel.

Reid is recognised for his outstanding leadership for his county as they claimed a third successive Leinster title and then laid down such a strong challenge to Limerick in the All-Ireland final. Last month he added a sixth All-Ireland club title to his bulging collection, Shamrocks' ninth.

McKaigue was Derry's captain as they won a first Ulster title in 24 years and again mixed leadership with superb man marking of some of the game's most dangerous forwards in a memorable year.

Duggan has been synonymous with Meath's rise as a ladies football power over the last three years especially and among her biggest moments in 2022 was her last gasp winning point against Galway in an All-Ireland quarter-final while her performance against Donegal in the semi-final was also pivotal.

Walsh, sister to Tommy and Padraig from the famed Tullaroan family, was in inspired form at full-back and like the other recipients showed great leadership as Kilkenny dethroned Galway and then held off Cork in a gripping All-Ireland camogie final for a second title in three years.

Curran was among the first superstars of GAA at a time when ladies football was still in its infancy. She was named on the first ever women’s GAA All Star team in 1980 and won a record-equalling 11 All Stars, including eight-in-a-row between 1983 and 1990, an era when Kerry were the dominant force, winning nine successive titles between 1982 and 1990.

The winner of six All-Ireland medals with Cork, Mellerick was one of the most influential players the game has known. Selected on the camogie 'Team of the Century' in 2004, she also starred for her club Glen Rovers, winning 10 county titles and three All-Ireland club championships.

Her inter-county career spanned 21 years during which she captained Cork to their All-Ireland successes in 1993 and 1997 and also won 10 National League titles.

Bryan and Farrell, inductees into the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame in football and hurling respectively, were also honoured for their contributions to our national games.

Bryan, a two-time All-Ireland senior medalist, captained Offaly to their first All-Ireland senior success in 1971. They retained the title the following year beating Kerry in a replay thanks in part to his midfield performance for the ages, with the Walsh Island man subsequently named Texaco 'Footballer of the Year'. In receiving this award he emulates his cousin Matt Connor, a GWA Hall of Fame inductee in 2011.

Farrell first came to prominence in hurling management when, aged 23, he steered Galway minors to the 1973 All-Ireland final. He managed Galway to the All-Ireland U-21 title five years later and in 1980 oversaw their first senior All-Ireland in 57 years.

He returned to manage the Tribesmen to back-to-back All-Ireland success in 1987-88 in an era when Galway contested five All-Ireland finals in six seasons. As well as that, he coached the Galway minor team to their first ever All-Ireland win in 1983 and he guided the U-21s to All-Ireland success in 1993 and ‘96. He also became a respected TV analyst and newspaper columnist.

In winning the PRO of the Year McKeon has raised the bar for PROs around the country since taking on the role with Sligo and has left no stone unturned in promoting his county’s affairs, notably around the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Also recognised is Roscommon native Carthy, who for many years brought RTE Radio listeners up to date on the GAA news as well as commentating on games across the country. He also compiles invaluable records of the All-Ireland championships in football and hurling year after year.

The full list of winners from the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards for 2022, this year supported by EirGrid, is as follows:

Football Personality of the Year – Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Ladies Football Personality of the Year – Emma Duggan (Meath)

Hurling Personality of the Year – TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Camogie Personality of the Year – Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Football Hall of Fame – Willie Bryan (Offaly)

Ladies Football Hall of Fame – Mary Jo Curran (Kerry)

Hurling Hall of Fame – Cyril Farrell (Galway)

Camogie Hall of Fame – Linda Mellerick (Cork)

PRO of the Year – Padraig McKeon (Sligo)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Brian Carthy (RTE)