Dublin's historic five-in-a-row season has been rewarded with seven players selected on the PwC GAA GPA All-Stars 2019 team at the Convention Centre in Dublin and the naming of Stephen Cluxton as Footballer of the Year.

Dublin's historic five-in-a-row season has been rewarded with seven players selected on the PwC GAA GPA All-Stars 2019 team at the Convention Centre in Dublin and the naming of Stephen Cluxton as Footballer of the Year.

Seven All-Stars for Dublin but Stephen Cluxton coy on future as he and Seamus Callanan crowned Players of the Year

Cluxton claimed his sixth All-Star and was joined in the fifteen by team-mates Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan.

The award capped a memorable season for the Parnells clubman, who had already set a new milestone for being the first man to play more than 100 times in the senior championship and collected a seventh All-Ireland winners’ medal as he captained the Dubs to the iconic five in a row.

The 37-year-old became the oldest All-Star footballer and Player of the Year award winner but was coy on his future plans, after being asked about nest season by RTE's Joanne Cantwell.

"Emmm, I don't know," he replied.

"Obviously, your heart...you love playing the game, you want to come back, you'll do anything to play.

"The mind, the same thing, but it's probably the body.

"I probably need to sit down with the physios and the doctors and see if I can get through another year, to be honest.

GAA Newsletter

"I've a couple of niggly injuries but you just don't know. There's a small chance alright, yeah, yeah."

2019 PwC Football All-Stars 1, Stephen Cluxton, Dublin, 2, Michael Fitzsimons, Dublin, 3, Ronan McNamee, Tyrone, 4, Tom O’Sullivan, Kerry, 5, Patrick Durcan, Mayo, 6, Brian Howard, Dublin, 7, Jack McCaffrey, Dublin, 8, Brian Fenton, Dublin, 9, David Moran, Kerry, 10, Paul Mannion, Dublin, 11, Seán O’Shea, Kerry, 12, Michael Murphy, Donegal, 13, David Clifford, Kerry, 14, Cathal McShane, Tyrone, 15, Con O’Callaghan, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Beaten finalists Kerry were next with four players selected, followed by Tyrone with two and one each from Mayo and Donegal. Kerry's Sean O'Shea collected the Young Player gong.

Although the hurling team had been named yesterday, the Hurler of the Year was announced tonight as Séamus Callanan of Liam MacCarthy champions, Tipperary. His astonishing season, where he scored a goal in every Championship game ensured it was fourth time lucky for Callanan, who had been nominated for Hurler of the Year on three previous occasions.

Kilkenny forward Adrian Mullen, won Young Hurler of Year award after a a season that also saw the Ballyhale Shamrocks man win the AIB Club Hurler of the Year title.

The full football team is as below.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

6. Brian Howard (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10 Paul Mannion (Dublin)

11. Sean O Shea (Kerry)

12. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Online Editors