Senior stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy to start for Mayo in U-20 clash against Sligo
Frank Roche
SENIOR stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy have both been named in the Mayo U-20 football team for tonight’s EirGrid Connacht semi-final against Sligo, which has been refixed for Bekan (7pm).
