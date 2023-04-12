Senior stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy to start for Mayo in U-20 clash against Sligo

Sam Callinan in action for Mayo against Galway in the National League final. Image: Sportsfile.

Frank Roche

SENIOR stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy have both been named in the Mayo U-20 football team for tonight’s EirGrid Connacht semi-final against Sligo, which has been refixed for Bekan (7pm).