Senior stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy to start for Mayo in U-20 clash against Sligo

SENIOR stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy have both been named in the Mayo U-20 football team for tonight’s EirGrid Connacht semi-final against Sligo, which has been refixed for Bekan (7pm).
Their involvement had been flagged in advance when neither player featured during last Sunday’s Connacht SFC defeat at home to Roscommon.
Callanan had started Mayo’s last four league fixtures, including the Division 1 final victory over Galway; he was named in the match-day 26 last weekend but didn’t come on against the Rossies.
Having impressed as a starter against Monaghan and then appeared as a late sub against Galway in Croke Park, Tuohy was omitted from the panel to face Roscommon, clearly with an eye to this evening’s contest.
U-20 boss Maurice Sheridan has now named Callinan (of Ballina Stephenites) at full-back with Castlebar clubman Tuohy at midfield.
The game has been switched to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence because of deteriorating midweek weather conditions. It will be shown live on the TG4 YouTube channel.
MAYO (U-20 FC v Sligo) – D Dolan; C McHale Parke, S Callinan, C Boland; P Gilmore, S Morahan (capt), C Dawson; B Tuohy, F Kelly; C Corless, T O’Flaherty, J Fallon; C McHale, J Maheady, D Hurley. Subs: B O’Flaherty, J Ferguson, A Battle, B Collins, D Joyce, R Fadden, A Beirne, F McLoughlin, C Mulroy.