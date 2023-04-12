Senior stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy to start for Mayo in U-20 clash against Sligo

Sam Callinan in action for Mayo against Galway in the National League final. Image: Sportsfile.

SENIOR stars Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy have both been named in the Mayo U-20 football team for tonight’s EirGrid Connacht semi-final against Sligo, which has been refixed for Bekan (7pm).

Their involvement had been flagged in advance when neither player featured during last Sunday’s Connacht SFC defeat at home to Roscommon.