Seeing Rafa Nadal in the flesh was amazing and reassured me it’s OK to be particular and peculiar with my prep

It was so strange seeing Rafa Nadal’s peculiar habits in the flesh. I’d grown up watching his top-spin forehands on TV, smashing winners in all four corners of the world, and I have been fascinated by his particular nature for some time.

To many, his habits look like superstitions. To Nadal, they are merely routines that allow him to remain in control on the court by staying present in the moment.

As he says himself, if they were superstitions why would he stick with them after defeats?

I watched him place his water and sports-drink bottles neatly alongside his chair, in a line, pointing diagonally towards the court.

I was transfixed by the fussy folding of his towels and the twitchy service routine – comprising a tug on the shorts, a readjustment of his shirt at both shoulders, before tucking his hair back over his ears.

To see Nadal, who now has more Grand Slam tennis titles than any other man, looking so vulnerable as he cautiously stepped over lines, and avoided walking through the on-court ‘Melbourne’ sign, blew my mind.

Human behaviour and the brain are areas that really interest me, and in recent years I’ve enjoyed digging deeper into it from a sporting context, too.

I try not to be superstitious; I don’t think it’s healthy to be relying on the universe to help you out on the field.

Your preparation, if done right, should take care of that.

But, at the same time, I am quite particular about my preparation; I like to have a chat with my sport psychologist in the lead-up to a game, I put a big emphasis on sleeping and eating well, and I do visualisation work the night before and on the morning of a game.

From my experience, I think serious sportspeople tend to be particular – and sometimes peculiar – people.

My sister Lorna is married to former Mayo midfielder Séamie O’Shea, and they spent a fair bit of time in my home house in Ballina during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After living with Séamie for a while and seeing how his precise ways around eating and training were like mine, my mother’s verdict was unanimous: “all of you athletes are tapped in the head!”

If Mum – officially known as Gráinne but more lovingly referred to as ‘G-Bomb’ by a select few of us – had been at the men’s tennis final with me at Rod Laver Arena last Sunday night, she would have looked at Nadal and said: “there’s Exhibit C!”

Sarah Rowe chats to team-mates

Sarah Rowe chats to team-mates

It was a privilege to witness tennis history and a timely reminder of how lucky I am to live in a place that feels like it has a stronger sporting heartbeat than anywhere else on the planet.

There are days when we are training with Collingwood in the middle of Melbourne when it feels like we’ve been given all-access passes to an amusement park for elite sport.

As the evening sun sets across the city, bringing shade to our training field at Olympic Park Oval, several sporting amphitheatres – all within one kilometre of our base – start to illuminate the sky.

A couple of hundred metres to the east sits AAMI Park, the home of Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels; A-League soccer teams Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City; and rugby league outfit Melbourne Storm – one of the strongest Australian clubs this century across all their major sporting codes.

Rod Laver Arena stands tallest 300 metres to the west of our oval, the jewel in the crown of the tennis complex in this city-centre sporting hub.

Just 500 metres to the north of our training field is the biggest stadium in the southern hemisphere – the 100,000-seater MCG – where Ronnie Delany won 1,500m Olympic gold in 1956, where cricket dreams have come true, and where the AFL has its grandest of days.

We’re spoiled!

Sarah Rowe training for Collingwood at Olympic Park Oval, in the middle of Melbourne's sporting hub.

Sarah Rowe training for Collingwood at Olympic Park Oval, in the middle of Melbourne's sporting hub.





It’s a regular occurrence to be leaving training on a weekday night and see supporters streaming towards the area for their live sporting fix.

It’s hard not to get caught up in it all.

That brings its challenges too; it can be difficult to escape the culture of sporting obsession. For someone like me, who has a history of over-thinking pre- and post-matches, that’s not always a good thing.

Another routine I like to incorporate into my sporting week is a phone call to my mother on the morning of a game. There’s no one in the world who can help me switch off like she can – everyone else, I find, eventually ends up wanting to talk about sport.

We had won our first three games of the season heading into last weekend, and Mum is convinced that my absent phone call was the sole reason for our disappointing 38-7 loss to Fremantle.

Running out for the start of our game against Fremantle, which was during Pride Round - celebrating inclusivity, visibility and awareness for the LGBTIQ+ communities - in the AFLW.

Running out for the start of our game against Fremantle, which was during Pride Round - celebrating inclusivity, visibility and awareness for the LGBTIQ+ communities - in the AFLW.

I’m not so sure I agree but, either way, I won’t be making the same mistake tomorrow when we attempt to turn things around against Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions on the Sunshine Coast (from 6.10am Irish time).

It’s been an interesting week in camp after such a heavy defeat. We’ve had lots of honest conversations as a group, recognising the Fremantle performance was nowhere near good enough.

There was a feeling that we backed down from the challenge, and that won’t be happening again – we’re a resilient bunch and there’s been a noticeable shift in our energy after a difficult review.

I hated to lose from a very young age. It still stings, but I can deal with the losses much better these days.

I know, having had a couple of horrendous defeats – a 2-0 loss to Sweden with Ireland’s U-19 soccer team in a 2013 European Championship qualifier and a one-point (0-21 to 1-17) 2015 Connacht final fall to Galway stand out – that you generally learn more from the lows than the highs.

Both of those teams responded well to those shattering defeats, and I have no doubt we will do the same at Collingwood – even though we are facing the reigning champions in our first game of the season outside Victoria.

I have my prep done, the body is feeling good, I just need to give G-Bomb a ring to settle the pre-game nerves. The rest should take care of itself.

⬤ Sarah Rowe is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Collingwood star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Cora Staunton (GWS Giants) – is reporting for the ‘Irish Independent’ and independent.ie throughout the campaign