It would be a hard one to square in a current context but when Seán McCague took over from Mickey Duffy, father of former GAA Director-General Páraic, as Monaghan’s Central Council delegate in 1986, he was still the county’s senior team manager in the middle of, arguably, their most successful periods ever.

It set McCague, who died on Thursday, aged 77, on a path to the highest administrative office some 13 years later, when he won a vote in a landslide to succeed Joe McDonagh as GAA president.

And just as he was an innovator during two spells as Monaghan manager, which both delivered Ulster titles, he was a reformer during his three years in office, among the busiest any recent president has experienced.

He oversaw the first-ever structural change to the All-Ireland football championship with the introduction of qualifiers in 2001 – a system that has remained in place (Covid apart) until the summer past, but will be replaced by a new structure next year.

An attempt at a more radical reform had failed at the 1999 Congress which elected him but one of his first moves, on taking up office a year later, was to appoint Duffy as chairman of a new committee to come up with a more acceptable proposal.

He was also the president on whose watch Rule 21, which had prevented members of the British and Northern Ireland security forces from being members of the GAA, was deleted in 2001.

A sensitive issue, which the GAA had sought to remove just three years earlier after the signing of the Good Friday agreement, it was perhaps appropriate that it should happen under an Ulster president.

He was the president who set in motion the Strategic Review, under the chairmanship of former president Peter Quinn, which delivered its report in early 2002.

There was much in it but the headline grabber was the splitting of Dublin in two over a three-year period, and an increase in coaching and games-development funding at the same time to help grow the game in the city. The split was resisted but the funding went ahead.

During his three-year reign he had to tread delicately on other issues. The Gaelic Players Association was in its infancy and McCague sought to breath new life into a Croke Park-based Players Committee under the chairmanship of Jarlath Burns, while there was a move to open up Croke Park to international sport – which fell short by just one vote in 2001, falling well short 12 months later.

When Quinn was president, he appointed McCague as his Games Administration Committee (precursor to the current Central Competition Controls Committee) chairman, always a tough job given the decisions that had to be made.

He proved a strict disciplinarian in charge of that portfolio at a time when recklessness had crept further into the games, placing particular emphasis on the impact that the ‘third man in’ to a melee had, and seeking to deliver the biggest sanction for that action.

At the time he quipped that being GAC chair would ensure that he would never be a GAA president, but there was respect for his firm and even hand with which that committee did their business – and that was recognised in the 1999 vote.

As Monaghan manager there were Ulster successes in 1979, their first in 41 years, and again in 1985 and 1988. In 1985, they also claimed their only national league title. He was twice involved with Eugene McGee’s Irish international rules teams as assistant manager in 1987 and 1990.

McCague cut a distinctive look on the sideline as Monaghan manager, sometimes wearing a suit, commonly worn by English league soccer managers at the time, when the sartorial choice of most of his contemporaries was jumper and trousers. The advance to tracksuits and even shorts had yet to be made, but in latter years he did ‘dress down’ somewhat without ever making the leap to leisurewear!

Players remember him as innovative and among the first to introduce video to team-training sessions, as he did in the late 1970s to better analyse opponents.

With Scotstown, he was also an inspiring figure, using his drive and personality to set in motion the development of facilities that are still among the best in the country. As a 29-year-old in 1974, he helped the club to a Monaghan title with a team that formed the backbone of their Ulster club three-in-a-row from 1978 to 1980.

He was principal of a local boys schools in Monaghan town and is survived by wife Bernie, and his daughters Paula, Nuala, Martha, Freda and Emma.