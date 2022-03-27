Saturday night lights in Thurles for hurling decider

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Kevin Foley of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Waterford and Cork will contest the Allianz Hurling League final in Thurles on Saturday evening next, while the football final between Kerry and Mayo will take place in Croke Park with a 4pm throw-in on Sunday.

Those fixtures followed a day of drama, especially in the football league as Dublin and Kildare were relegated from the top flight, leaving Division 1 without a Leinster team for the first time ever.

Through the 1930s up to the early ‘70s the league didn’t have an actual Division 1 and was run on a regional basis, but since then one of either Dublin, Meath, Offaly, Kildare and Laois have contested it.

Not in 2023, however, as Dublin’s poor league campaign caught up with them, Jack McCarron running riot in the absence of Conor McManus to score 2-6.

Kildare lost their way against Mayo, having threatened for so long and on five points they also go down.

Tyrone reasserted themselves to avoid the drop with a rare win in Killarney, but Kerry had already qualified and face Mayo in the league final, a repeat of the 2019 decider which Mayo won.

Roscommon join Galway in next week’s Division 2 league final in Croke Park (1.45) thanks to a commanding win over a weakened Galway side who had already qualified. It is Roscommon’s fourth promotion in eight years to Division 1 of the league.

At the bottom Cork survived a real scare when they came from one point down in the closing stages to pip Offaly in Tullamore. Offaly join already relegated Down, who lost to Clare, in Division 3 next year.

Laois drop to Division 4 with Wicklow after losing to Longford by 2-17 to 1-13, a result that put them on the wrong side of the head-to-head after both they and Longford finished on five points. Having reached the O’Byrne Cup final in January it is quite a deterioration.

Mickey Harte’s progression with Louth continues with their 2-17 to 1-13 win over Wicklow ensuring they go up to Division 2 with Limerick, who they meet in a Croke Park Division 3 final at 4.45pm on Saturday, after Cavan and Tipperary who throw in at 2.30 in Croke Park for the Division 4 final.

The Cork/Waterford hurling league final, a repeat of the 2015 decider, throws in at 7.15 in Thurles with Down and Westmeath in the Division 2A final at 4.45 at the same venue.