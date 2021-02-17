Sanctions for players who don’t undertake anti-doping education on cards at Congress

The sin bin in hurling, the introduction of a ‘concussion substitute’ in the case of a head injury and a ban for players who do not complete online anti-doping training are among 37 proposals that will be put to next weekend’s virtual GAA annual Congress.

However, a number of significant motions, including the ones pertaining to the structure of the football championship have been put back to Special Congress later this year when it’s hoped delegates will be able to attend in person.

The sin bin in hurling could be amongst the most contentious issues on the day. Should an attacking player “with a goal scoring opportunity” within the 20m line or semi circle be fouled in a cynical manner, the offender would be hit with a ten-minute spell on the sidelines and a yellow card. Under the proposal, the attacking team would also be awarded a penalty.

The cynical fouls are listed as those when a player is pulled down, tripped with hands, arm, leg, foot, or hurl, or where there is careless use of the hurl.

A similar amendment is on the table for football, with a penalty also to be awarded for cynical fouls that are deemed to deny a goal-scoring opportunity inside the 20m line or semi circle.

In an explainer briefing with media, it was confirmed that if passed those rules would come in on trial for the 2021 season in both league and championship.

The introduction of a concussion sub would work in much the same way as the blood sub rule now while for the second year in a row, delegates will be asked to disband the Maor Foirne role. A further motion seeking that only a medic or a nominated official enter the field after being granted permission by the referee will also be put to delegates.

The GPA have also added a motion that will require players wishing to participate in championship to have completed an online anti-doping education course in that same year. Any player who wants to play in a league game will be expected to have completed the course in the previous 12 months. Failure to do so in either case would carry a one-match ban.

Other motions on the clar will see the changing of the end of the financial year to September 30 to allow units more time to prepare their accounts and the redefining of the closed season which would effectively allow Central Council determine when teams can gather rather than predetermined dates.

The remaining ten motions are set to be discussed at special congress. As yet, no date has been put forward as officials monitor the public health situation though GAA officials are keen to avoid a scenario where major decisions on the future of the football championship are decided online.

It was confirmed that should any new championship structure be adapted towards the end of the year, it would be in place for the 2022 season and would replace the Super 8 system, which had been played for two years of a three year trial

Online Editors