Saffrons reaping reward from Covid boost to coffers

The past two years have been among the most demanding in the history of the GAA.

The Covid-19 pandemic has played havoc with fixtures, limited attendances at matches to minimal levels for the most part and restricted work on development projects in some counties.

Yet in the midst of the considerable gloom that has pertained, the pandemic has highlighted the resilience and spirit which have proven the hallmarks of the Association since March 2020.

Nowhere are these qualities more pronounced just now than in Antrim. With the refurbished Corrigan Park housing inter-county games in exemplary fashion and a spectacular new floodlighting system having just been unveiled at the Dunsilly complex near Antrim town, the Saffron County is striding confidently into the future.

The go-ahead Antrim Business Forum recently hosted a major fundraising event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel which attracted some 400 people, including county football boss Enda McGinley and hurling manager Darren Gleeson.

Tony Shivers, a driving force behind the Business Forum, confirms that “every penny raised” is channelled back into Antrim GAA.

“We have given £110,000 (€129,000) to the Dunsilly floodlighting project and £75,000 (€88,000) towards the Corrigan Park stand development,” revealed Shivers.

“I think it is important that Antrim moves ahead with every penny raised going into projects aimed at a better future. The greatest satisfaction I get from being involved with the Forum is to see young players out on the pitch at Dunsilly and at Corrigan Park.”



The feel-good factor which Shivers is currently experiencing is shared by Antrim football manager McGinley. “There is no doubt that the Dunsilly complex now offers our various county squads in particular the best possible amenities going forward. This means that training and preparation can be undertaken at a high level and the players will certainly have good reason to appreciate this,” maintained McGinley.

With more and more county boards benefiting from commercial funding, the financial burden initially imposed by Covid-19 has been eased somewhat.

Only last month the Waterford County Board confirmed that it had recorded a surplus of €284,000 in its accounts while the Cork board has done even better by transforming a substantial loss from last year into a €300,000 profit up until the end of September this year.

The magnificent new Connacht Centre of Excellence is set to host inter-county matches while Donegal has become one of the first counties to launch a jersey bearing sponsorship on the sleeves.

Tipperary have exceeded all expectations by reporting a surplus of just over €300,000 in the past year while Meath have gone even better by confirming that a surplus of €542,461 was generated from the start of November last year to the end of September this year.

And Tyrone coffers have been boosted not only by the county’s surge to a fourth All-Ireland senior football title but also by the streaming of what proved to be a very fascinating club championship.