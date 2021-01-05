'Safety of everyone in the game and broader community our primary focus' – GAA issue Covid update

The GAA have re-iterated their stance that no collective training is permitted to take place for club or county during January while insisting that any breaches could be punished by suspension, debarment or expulsion.

In a letter sent to clubs today – signed by the GAA's Director General Tom Ryan and GAA president John Horan – it was stated that "there will be no collective training permitted for inter-county teams for at least the remainder of the month of January" due to rising Covid-19 numbers.

Club and county gyms must stay closed until further notice while club training and games are also not permitted with any breaches set to be deemed as "misconduct considered to have discredited the Association".

Penalties for individuals found in breach under Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA’s official guidelines include "a minimum 8 weeks suspension" while "debarment and expulsion from the Association may also be considered".

Teams/units found to breach GAA rules could receive "a minimum of 8 weeks suspension" while "a fine, disqualification and expulsion from the Association may also be considered".

"I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter-county players and management teams," the letter read. "However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed in the broader community has to be our primary focus.

"It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training. I thank you for all you have done in this context to date and ask again for your co-operation and understanding as we battle to defeat the virus and finally return to normality."

Outdoor gatherings of any kind are not allowed on GAA property with "the only current exception" being the use of walkways for clubs registered under the "Ireland Lights Up" walking initiative with GAA officials set to "review the current situation" at the end of the month with further advice to be provided at that time.

