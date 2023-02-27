| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rural depopulation is killing our communities – and the GAA must help to tackle it

Pat Spillane

Jarlath Burns faces daunting task as new association president with many key issues to address

GAA clubs are at the heart of rural communities and both are suffering from depopulation Expand

Close

GAA clubs are at the heart of rural communities and both are suffering from depopulation

GAA clubs are at the heart of rural communities and both are suffering from depopulation

GAA clubs are at the heart of rural communities and both are suffering from depopulation

Last weekend’s League programme threw up enough talking points to fill several columns.

Roscommon continue to force us to eat humble pie while Jack McCaffrey demonstrated that his turbo booster is still working, despite a three-year break.

Most Watched

Privacy