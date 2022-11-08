| 9.9°C Dublin

Rugby in Páirc Uí Chaoimh should mark the end of GAA’s ground wars

Martin Breheny

Cork opposed opening grounds to other sports but are now big beneficaries

Rainy day funds: Supporters make their way into Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the Cork SHC final between Blackrock and St Finbarr's last month. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

By 9.30 on Thursday night the debt on Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be reduced. Not by enough to spark wild celebrations among Cork GAA’s bookkeepers but sufficient to strengthen the barrier between the wolf and the door.

Every little helps in the struggle to boost finances for a stadium where the redevelopment costs spiralled to unsustainable levels in a relatively short period.

