By 9.30 on Thursday night the debt on Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be reduced. Not by enough to spark wild celebrations among Cork GAA’s bookkeepers but sufficient to strengthen the barrier between the wolf and the door.

Every little helps in the struggle to boost finances for a stadium where the redevelopment costs spiralled to unsustainable levels in a relatively short period.

The latest cash injection comes from staging the Munster v South Africa Select XV rugby game, a sell-out venture which will make for a lively Thursday night on Leeside.

There’s an unmistakable irony in Páirc Uí Chaoimh being available for a rugby game in November when it was closed for GAA action last May, much to the displeasure of Cork hurlers and footballers, who were forced elsewhere for big championship engagements. Money – or rather the urgent need for it – shouted loudly as Ed Sheeran concerts took precedence.

Cork GAA have promised there will be no such clashes in future.

Still, those of us who witnessed the GAA’s ground wars over a long period cannot help but be amused by the paradox. Cork were a consistently loud voice in opposing the opening of Croke Park to rugby and soccer right up to the 2005 Congress when the big change finally came.

Seventeen years later, they are hosting a rugby game in a stadium that wasn’t available for hurling and football six months earlier. Imagine if that scenario had been put to them when they were opposing the Croke Park proposal. What a strange world!

It’s only four years since Páirc Uí Chaoimh was at the centre of a major controversy when permission was initially refused for the staging of a testimonial game in memory of Liam Miller, a former soccer star and a celebrated son of Cork, who died at the age of 36.

The GAA allowed themselves to be walked into a maze by their own rules, which held that only Croke Park could be made available for other sports. It drew torrents of criticism, exposing the Association to a very embarrassing situation.

Having such a restrictive rule left them vulnerable, especially when the application involved the use of a ground for a charity game associated with a deceased local soccer hero. The optics were terrible, but that was always likely to happen at some stage once the ridiculous rule remained in place.

The then GAA president John Horan showed commendable skill and leadership in helping negotiate a way out of the crux.

Effectively, it involved setting the rule aside without a Congress vote. The game went ahead in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and a few months later Congress formally scrapped the rule.

It should never have been there. But then, there were other examples of bad calls on ground policy that walked the GAA into trouble over the years.

They had displayed huge enterprise and initiative in the early 1990s by deciding to proceed with the enormous task of redeveloping Croke Park to a level which makes it one of the best stadiums in Europe, but instead of banking the deserved credit, they lost goodwill by taking so long to open up the ground for major rugby and soccer games.

Opponents within the GAA argued that they should be under no obligation to come to the aid of rugby and soccer at a time when Lansdowne Road had been allowed run down to a ramshackle eyesore.

They were right – there was no absolute compulsion but there were still solid reasons to do so, not least the financial windfall available.

It eventually yielded €36 million in rent revenue, accrued from rugby and soccer while Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped.

Once that work was completed, the IRFU and FAI said goodbye to Croke Park, despite its capacity being 32,000 more than Lansdowne Road.

The explanation for denying so many people a chance to attend the big games is that all the international action has to be in Lansdowne Road as part of the naming rights contract with Aviva.

Is it that simple? Last Saturday’s Ireland-South Africa game would have generated €2.5 million more in gate receipts if played in Croke Park. The same goes for the match with Australia on Saturday week and the Six Nations games in spring.

That’s the financial element but there’s also the public angle and the fact that so many people will never get a chance to attend a big rugby game in Lansdowne Road while the much bigger Croke Park lies idle a few miles away.

Interestingly, none of the politicians who threatened the GAA with grant cuts at the time of the Liam Miller controversy have anything to say about how an extra 32,000 people are denied a chance to attend big games in Lansdowne Road, a stadium which also received large public funding.

In fact, on a seat-for-seat basis it got considerably more than Croke Park.

Meanwhile, back in GAA-land, Thursday night’s rugby game in Cork can be taken as proof that their ground wars are finally over.

They should never have happened in the first place.

Top 15 is not the All-Star solution

Oisín McConville wants the All-Star scheme changed, replacing the position-by-position system with a top-15 selection. He argues that because players are no longer confined to actual positions, it’s illogical to select teams on a goalkeeper to left-full-forward basis.

He’s right about modern-day flexibility, but his call to select a top 15 brings its own problems. I suspect it would be heavily weighted towards forwards and midfielders, as their scoring chances give them a higher profile than defenders (especially corner-backs) or goalkeepers.

There’s evidence to support that. The breakdown of the last 20 Footballer-of-the-Year awards winners is as follows: Forwards: 11; Defenders 5; Midfielders 3; Goalkeepers: 1.

That’s more than a 2:1 ratio between forwards and the rest, which suggests that if the All-Stars were chosen without reference to position, specialist attackers would dominate.

The current selection system is flawed, but a top 15 isn’t the answer.

No need to worry on ladies Oz front

According to Meath’s Niamh O’Sullivan, ladies football should consider incentivising players to stay at home rather than head for the Australian rules adventure.

I doubt if there’s any way of stopping the flow, no more than I believe it’s necessary or advisable. At a time when foreign travel is regarded as a rite of passage for young people, it’s inevitable that the lure of Australia will be strong for good players.

It’s not so long ago that there were scary predictions about plane loads of male footballers heading for the AFL. There were even calls to abandon the International Rules game because the AFL were allegedly trying to rob the GAA of its prized assets.

The doom and gloom scenario proved unfounded. Some went but in nothing like the numbers predicted.

Not all stayed, either because they didn’t like AFL or didn’t make it at the level required. It will be the same in the ladies game.