RTE's Des Cahill: 'I see utter frustration all around me... I used to enjoy making The Sunday Game a lot more'

One unspoken rule of a career in television today is to keep the routinely acrid smoke of social media out of your eyes.

Easier said than done, though, in an environment essentially sustained by opinion, be it reasoned or intemperate. Des Cahill has been on screen long enough to understand the terms and conditions of a high-profile status with the national broadcaster. This is his 15th season presenting The Sunday Game, a small eternity in GAA life, never mind mainstream media.

Through that time span, the evening highlights programme appears to have become a quintessentially futile quest to appease everybody. Roughly two hours into which as many as 15 games often get shoehorned.

It feels an outdated format, wrapping itself around presenter and pundits alike like an iron chain. A compulsion to hurry in other words.

The outcome is a programme challenged on social media of late as “humourless” and “sucking the life” out of GAA business. A stilted and listless TV product in which opinions can be delivered like something given under oath.

Cahill regularly breaks that unspoken rule of never reading the bad stuff because the GAA has long been more than a job to him. Stretching right back to college days in Rathmines when he made a Dublin minor football panel and onto formative years in journalism, working with the Carlow Nationalist and The Kerryman newspapers before joining RTÉ in 1984, his involvement at club level (through Éire Óg, Dr Crokes and his beloved Cuala) has been a constant. So he isn’t deaf to the noise around him, be it reasoned, opportunistic or just plain batty.

“I would agree the level of hostility on social media is higher than it has been,” he admits flatly. “I’m not naïve about that. I hear what it’s saying. But it also shows people care. You know, as soon as the programme starts, you’ll get 200 messages straight away complaining about the game you’ve started with. You’ve divided the audience already.

“Of all the programmes in RTÉ, I think The Sunday Game is the one that people feel most ownership of. Maybe people feel more comfortable beating us over the head and that’s fair enough because they, effectively, own the programme.”

But humourless?

Sucking the life out of things?

Anyone who knows Cahill (and this writer is a former college classmate) understands that his instinctive setting is one of spontaneity and mischief. In other words, the polar opposite of what is routinely communicated on Sunday nights through the TV screen.

He admits to deep frustration but stresses that that frustration has become a broadly shared condition.

“I see frustration all around me from the team working on it,” he states. “Utter frustration. All of my colleagues are frustrated. Everybody’s trying hard to make it the best programme it can be. The amount of talented people involved, cutting these games – which isn’t an easy job – is huge.

“But regularly now, we’re showing up to 15 games. How do you get 15 games into 106 or 108 minutes? You can’t.

“I used enjoy making The Sunday Game a hell of a lot more. You could have the craic, a bit of a laugh. We miss laughter on the programme, a little spontaneity. I miss it. Because the programme just doesn’t have room to breathe in my opinion.

“But there has to be structure and the more matches you squeeze in, the more structured it has to be.”

Since its inception in 1979, the parameters of the programme have changed profoundly. But then the broadcasting world of today is also unrecognisable from that of 43 years ago.

Of 11 GAA championship games to be played this weekend, nine can be seen live from home whether on TV or through streaming. In other words, RTÉ no longer has an unchallenged position in the market and, accordingly, is denied the comfort of exclusivity.

Yet, an obligation endures to cover every game.

“In fairness, when Declan McBennett (Head of Sport) came in in 2018, I think we had 31 live games and we’re in the 50s now,” Cahill says.

“Wes Liddy or Rory O’Neill, the editors of The Sunday Game, are the ones who have to decide how many cameras to send to each game. On busy days, like the qualifiers, there’s hardly a cameraman or woman left available in Ireland. It’s bizarre.

“I don’t know the detail of the contract we have with the GAA, but when you think of how the GAA has changed … the back door came in, the qualifiers came in, the Super 8s came in, the hurling round-robin in Leinster and Munster, all bringing in lots of extra games.

“The Tailteann Cup gets announced and there’s a very lukewarm response to it. But the view is it needs to be promoted on The Sunday Game. So suddenly The Sunday Game becomes the arm responsible for promoting the Tailteann Cup, which is not our role. Then you get criticised for not showing the Christy Ring Cup in hurling.

“So it’s a no-win situation!”

The Sunday night programme appears to have become a kind of pinch point for RTÉ in that claustrophobic schedule, a hamster-wheel exercise of clipped highlights and stiff, skimmed forensic.

“What really drives people mad is that you might have Slovenia against Sweden say in women’s soccer and we’ll show it in full, then talk about it for a full half hour afterwards,” admits Cahill.

“Then you come to The Sunday Game and Longford get four minutes. People in Longford go, ‘Are you kidding me? Two-and-a-half hours of Slovenia against Sweden and just four minutes of Longford?’

“But the contracts RTÉ sign with FIFA for the World Cup rules you must show all of the match and stay on for half an hour afterwards, talking about it. Compare that to The Sunday Game where, if we go more than three minutes of chat, there’s no room at the end of the programme for, say, the Wicklow-Wexford match. It just falls off a cliff.

“We’re trying to do too much in my opinion, but I’d say too that there are people who like the idea of a complete round-up all in one. Maybe they just don’t go on Twitter.

“But the GAA is so broad now and inside we’re almost constantly going, ‘Ah no, more games…’ It’s reducing our time again until a decision is made that everything doesn’t have to go in. And I think that has to come.”

The obvious solution is a second highlights programme outlet, albeit the point of separation would – inevitably – be a source of conflict.

Cahill isn’t deaf to broader criticisms of the RTÉ production either, like general slickness of presentation and a sense of punditry that is perhaps becoming too formal and disconnected from the flaring energy of big championship days.

He is also acutely aware of working in a crowded market now.

“My son (Paul) worked in Virgin Media Sport and they’ve done their soccer and rugby really well,” he says. “I’d have great respect for them. But I’m not sure they’d want to take on the production costs and structures involved in covering a full Sunday of GAA.

“And I know there’s plenty of youngsters around who would all feel, ‘I could do a better job than Dessie!’ I get that. I was already 25 years in RTÉ when I became presenter of The Sunday Game. But to my mind, a second programme would allow the production breathe. I mean, I love chatting about the GAA and people in the GAA, but I know that doesn’t come across at the moment.

“People who know me, know my general setting is far more spontaneous and having the craic. Trust me, I’d rather be better at other things. But that’s what I’m like.

“When I do MC at something, I’m a different person.”

A midweek GAA programme seems the obvious answer, given Cahill himself previously worked on two – ‘Sideline View’ and ‘The Road To Croker’.

But the current priority of RTÉ Sport is increasing its market share of live action, something already achieved under McBennett in horse racing, rugby and showjumping. Modifying its GAA product?

Cahill believes that that, too, will evolve with time.

“If you look at my management line-up, they’d all be big GAA people” he stresses. “Declan McBennett is rooted in the GAA, Jim Jennings (head of content for radio and television), a big GAA supporter. Dee Forbes (director-general of RTÉ), her uncle was chairman of Cork County Board.

“We all know what’s missing from the programme. Personally? I think we have to break it up and have separate programmes. And maybe the notion that hurling and football must be together needs to be looked at.

“But then, which do you put on first? Good luck to whoever makes that decision.”