RTE 'very disappointed' after GAA fans in the North watching on the Sky platform miss out on The Sunday Game

Independent.ie

RTÉ have asked Sky to investigate why The Sunday Game highlights show was unavailable to GAA fans in Northern Ireland trying to tune in on the Sky platform.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/rte-very-disappointed-after-gaa-fans-in-the-north-watching-on-the-sky-platform-miss-out-on-the-sunday-game-37022487.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37022486.ece/a996d/AUTOCROP/h342/Sunday%20Game.jpg