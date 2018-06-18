Sport GAA

Monday 18 June 2018

RTE 'very disappointed' after GAA fans in the North watching on the Sky platform miss out on The Sunday Game

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

RTÉ have asked Sky to investigate why The Sunday Game highlights show was unavailable to GAA fans in Northern Ireland trying to tune in on the Sky platform.

Des Cahill presented highlights of the final round of games in the Munster SHC round-robin series which Saw Cork and Clare book their places in the provincial decider with wins over Waterford and Limerick respectively.

Tomás Ó Sé and injured Mayo star Tom Parsons offered their analysis of Galway's Connacht final win over Roscommon.

RTE tweeted today: "RTÉ broadcast @TheSundayGame on @RTE2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland. It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing. RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue."

Online Editors

