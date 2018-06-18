RTE 'very disappointed' after GAA fans in the North watching on the Sky platform miss out on The Sunday Game
RTÉ have asked Sky to investigate why The Sunday Game highlights show was unavailable to GAA fans in Northern Ireland trying to tune in on the Sky platform.
Des Cahill presented highlights of the final round of games in the Munster SHC round-robin series which Saw Cork and Clare book their places in the provincial decider with wins over Waterford and Limerick respectively.
Tomás Ó Sé and injured Mayo star Tom Parsons offered their analysis of Galway's Connacht final win over Roscommon.
RTE tweeted today: "RTÉ broadcast @TheSundayGame on @RTE2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland. It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing. RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue."
RTÉ broadcast @TheSundayGame on @RTE2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland.— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2018
It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing.
RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue.
Online Editors