RTE to show live coverage of Allianz League and club championship as new agreement revealed

RTÉ is finally getting in on the act of broadcasting live GAA matches during the spring months.

A statement from the GAA today announced that it has reached agreement with eir sport and RTÉ that will see four Allianz League games being simulcast by the two broadcasters this spring, while RTÉ will also begin broadcasting games from the AIB club championships. The new agreement runs from 2019 until 2022.

Eir sport will continue to be the home of Saturday Allianz League games under lights, a role it has developed since 2005, broadcasting at least two games each weekend from January 26, with a full list of these fixtures to be announced next week.

Four of these matches will be simulcast by RTÉ. While eir sport will act as host broadcaster, RTÉ will have its own editorial, presentation and punditry teams. Meanwhile, the national broadcaster’s live club championship coverage will run alongside TG4’s coverage.

Eir sport MD Susan Brady commented: "We will offer GAA fans more matches and more choice on Saturday nights than anywhere else and it’s all available free to view for eir broadband customers. We are delighted to have come to this agreement to give Irish sports fans the best possible choice and content."

Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport said: "In increasing RTÉ's live coverage of Gaelic Games across the GAA calendar year, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air and guaranteeing coverage on RTÉ television for nine months of the year for the next three years."

The GAA's Commercial & Stadium Director Peter McKenna added: "The profile and interest in both the Allianz Leagues and AIB Club Championships have grown significantly in recent years, and this enhanced arrangement with eir Sport and RTÉ will ensure even greater exposure to our games for the foreseeable future."

