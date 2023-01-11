RTÉ to kickstart TV coverage of Allianz Leagues with Mayo’s clash against Galway

Mayo manager Kevin McStay's first league game in charge against Galway will be beamed live on RTE

RTÉ TV’s Allianz League coverage begins with Kevin McStay’s first game in charge of Mayo as they welcome Galway to Castlebar at the end of the month.

The national broadcaster has announced six games that they will broadcast, four in football and two in hurling and starting with the NFL Division One clash of the Connacht rivals on January 28.

The Division Two showdown between Ulster champions Derry and Colm O’Rourke’s Meath will also be televised along with Armagh’s trip south to Kerry. Dublin’s clash with Derry is also set for TV coverage.

The first televised hurling game will see Cork take on Limerick on Saturday February 4 before the cameras head for the Gaelic Grounds to see the All-Ireland champions take on Clare.

Football

Saturday January 28: Mayo v Galway, Castlebar, 7.30pm

Saturday 18 February: Derry v Meath, Owenbeg, 5.0

Saturday 25 February: Kerry v Armagh, Tralee, 5.0

Saturday 4 March: Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5.0

Hurling

Saturday February 4: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30

Saturday February 11: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0