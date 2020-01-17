RTÉ not to renew contract of long-standing GAA commentator Brian Carthy

RTÉ has not renewed the contract of its long serving GAA commentator and correspondent Brian Carthy.

It is understood that Carthy's last scheduled commentary match will be Sunday's All Ireland club final between Corofin and Kilcoo in Croke Park.

The Roscommon-born broadcaster declined to comment when contacted.

It is believed there are continuing negotiations between the parties about the possibility of Carthy doing other broadcasting work in the station in the future.

Though he never commentated on an All-Ireland inter-county senior final, Carthy has been one of the voices of the GAA on RTÉ Radio for more than three decades.

