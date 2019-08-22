Sport GAA

Thursday 22 August 2019

RTÉ to broadcast live All-Ireland senior club football and hurling games

Adrian Mullen of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against James Regan of St Thomas'. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
John Brennan

RTE is set to air matches from the All-Ireland club senior hurling and football championships starting next month.

The national broadcaster has entered the market with TG4 to show club championship matches and will carry coverage of games as part of a sub-licensing deal with eir Sport.

It is understood that TG4 will keep the rights to pick the first two games every weekend, with RTE having choices three and four, starting from the weekend of September 21/22.

An announcement from TG4 on the Irish channel’s schedule of live club championship matches is set to be made next week.

Online Editors

