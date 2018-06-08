Sport GAA

Friday 8 June 2018

RTÉ reveal how they are going to show highlights from all the games on a bumper GAA weekend

Independent.ie Newsdesk

RTE have revealed how they will cover the hurling and football championships this weekend.

With eight footballer qualifiers, two games in both the Leinster and Munster hurling championships, a Leinster football semi-final double header and Donegal's clash with Down, to determine who will meet Fermanagh in this year's Ulster final, taking place this weekend, RTÉ have been forced to change their modus operandi.

Highlights from all seven football qualifiers will be shown on the live afternoon show on Sunday with a shorter package used on the review show with Des Cahill on Sunday evening.

The provincial games in both hurling and football will get greater prominence on the evening broadcast.

