RTÉ reveal how they are going to show highlights from all the games on a bumper GAA weekend
RTE have revealed how they will cover the hurling and football championships this weekend.
With eight footballer qualifiers, two games in both the Leinster and Munster hurling championships, a Leinster football semi-final double header and Donegal's clash with Down, to determine who will meet Fermanagh in this year's Ulster final, taking place this weekend, RTÉ have been forced to change their modus operandi.
Highlights from all seven football qualifiers will be shown on the live afternoon show on Sunday with a shorter package used on the review show with Des Cahill on Sunday evening.
Sunday afternoon's live show will feature highlights of all 7 of Saturday's SFC qualifier matches. A shorter package will feature on 9.30pm programme #thesundaygame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/iaqPcRrFk0— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 8, 2018
The provincial games in both hurling and football will get greater prominence on the evening broadcast.
Online Editors