Royal rift prompts another exit after Flynn’s departure as U-20s boss

The chairman of a Meath Football Review Committee has stepped down as part of an escalation of the fallout from Bernard Flynn’s departure as the county’s U-20 manager.

Kevin Cahill had only been in the position as chair of the newly formed group a few months as they sought to implement new structures for the county that included the appoint of a full-time football development manager.

Cahill is a well-regarded figure in the agribusiness industry and was recently appointed managing director of ABP’s Irish and Polish operations, having previously been chief executive of former sponsors Kepak.

He has a long association with Flynn, dating back to their time together at Mullingar Shamrocks and had an administrative role with Flynn’s U-20 management group. He is a former All-Ireland winner with Meath in 1996 and an All-Ireland club winner with Nemo Rangers in 2003.

The committee also comprised, among others, the current Meath sponsor Eoin Brennan, founder of the Devenish Nutrition, and former Meath midfielder Gerry McEntee.

Flynn resigned last Friday in a dispute over access to U-20s for the forthcoming Leinster Championship. In a statement he said he had assurances from current Meath chairman John Kavanagh and senior team manager Andy McEntee that players would be released from the senior squad to allow them to play at their own age group.

Meath County Board and McEntee have not commented on the situation.

Barry Callaghan, also a member of the football review committee and U-20 manager in 2019, is to take over the U-20 team in a caretaker capacity with Seán Kelly, a former senior team coach in the past.