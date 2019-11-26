Roy Curtis: 'Jurgen Klopp is a Deutschland Davy Fitz - he would be the ideal GAA manager'

That a kind of torment now propells Michael Darragh Macauley, Dublin's magnificently uncontainable, wildly-whinnying bucking bronco, might also be a nugget unfamiliar to Liverpool’s German touchstone.

Yet with their eloquent, moving weekend postcards from the heartland of a GAA winter, this All-Ireland winning pair unwittingly advanced us deeper into the terrain of understanding why exactly Klopp so touches the Anfield soul.

It is because, like them, he is warts-and-all real. He oozes empathy. He intuitively gets the essential importance of place.

In the deep emotional connection Klopp makes with his people, the unforced, profound allegiance that binds him to his crimson parish, Liverpool's Teutonic high-priest has brought timeless GAA values to the Premier League’s moneyed and mercenary coliseums.

This son of Stuttgart is, essentially, a Black Forest Brian Cody, a Deutschland Davy Fitz, a Germanic Jim Gavin.

He breathes the rhythms and flows of the Mersey and its people until they invade his essence.

In giving of himself so fervidly and completely, in embracing their story, in becoming indistinguishable from those whose dreams he conveys, he has established a kinship with the terraces that is beyond cold, power-point analysts and soulless data junkies like Unai Emery.

In a place like Liverpool, a town that opens its heart to outsiders who immerse themselves, whose most revered sons are a pair of natural born Scots, Billy Shankly and Kenny Dalglish, Caledonians who became more Scouse than the Scouse themselves, that is the golden ticket.

Klopp’s emotional intelligence has allowed him forge an attachment to a town some 800 miles away from his birth place that seems as organic as Maher’s to Borris-Illeigh or Macauley’s to Ballyboden St Enda’s.

That unity of purpose has brought an energy to Liverpool’s charge to the mountain top in the face of which even Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s billions seem impotent.

The sense of togetherness, the tsunami of optimism and destiny propelling the football club, seem as critical as tactics or man-management in liberating Liverpool – as Klopp surely will do in the coming months - from their 30-year league title torment.

Klopp would have a natural affinity with one of the GAA's invaluable strengths: To be there for a shaken community at the darkest hour, offering a network of support, a place to come together, a shoulder to cry upon when something inexplicable and life-crushing lands at the door.

A fortnight before playing such a pivotal role in Tipp’s August All-Ireland win, Maher was digging a grave for Nicky Cooney, an U-21 he had coached. He was the fifth young person to fall in a year in the tiny, exhausted town.

The relationship between Maher and his home village - a little corner of Tipperary that has known too much pain, a flurry of tragic, premature death, and to which he and his hurling team-mates are bringing a small but vital infusion of consolation and hope, the sporting equivalent of a loving embrace - evokes a gorgeously poetic line from one of music’s contemporary laureates, Paul Weller.

"You do something to me/Something deep inside."

Only those with an inanimate stone residing where their heart should dwell can be unmoved by the co-habiting tales of magic and torment at the core of Borris-Ileigh’s rising-up-against-anguish Munster hurling triumph.

Maher and his team-mates know nobody can mend what has been so cruelly sundered in the village, but a pride in their home place, in its dignity and resilience in the face of inconceivable pain, drives them on.

Likewise, reading Macauley’s emotion-drenched, heart-scalding sense-of-helplessness tribute to his late team-mate Dermot "Digger" Manly – "one of the best humans I have ever met…nothing is going to be the same again" – after Sunday’s Leinster semi-final, it is apparent Ballyboden touch something "deep inside" the 2013 Footballer of the Year.

Klopp leads a club which will forever be scarred by the unbearable memories of Hillsborough.

His body language, his palpable love for a town that has invaded his blood is unmissable. It screams that a football club with its own back catalogue of disabling distress does something to him.

Something deep inside.

He relates to Liverpool’s past, associates with the story of an outsider; cynically ignored, immigrant, docker town which has known hardship and pain but which found itself and forged an identity through its football teams.

His bone-deep affection for his adopted home is so evidently reciprocated by those who stand on the Kop.

That easy trust is the high-grade fuel propelling the Anfield town toward the land of milk and honey.

In a sporting climate where so little is real, there is something beautiful in what is unspooling on Merseyside.

In his understanding of the power of place, his recognition of sport’s capacity to apply a little balm to life’s wounds, Klopp is indistinguishable from Maher and Macauley and all those other lower-key heroes who make the club championships such an uplifting, inspiring palace of wonder.

In a Premier League universe of vacuous Super Sunday spin, absurdly inflated egos, a world where technocrat coaches with the charisma of cinder blocks abound, the Teutonic Mersey prince offers empathy and substance and authenticity.

A very GAA-like sense of being rooted in place.

And an impression, even if he is lavishly remunerated to the tune of £7m a year, that it is about something more profound and enduring than a bulging pay slip.

That his connection to Liverpool is forged in a crucible of brotherhood, born of a love of place that is beyond any price.

