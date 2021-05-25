Row breaks out in Clare GAA over post-training meals for Under-20 hurling and football squads

An extraordinary row has erupted in Clare GAA, with the current treasurer of the board refusing to withdraw remarks made about a former member of the county’s senior hurling backroom team.

At an explosive online county board meeting on Monday night, Michael Gallagher questioned Éire Óg clubman Niall O’Connor’s motivation in independently raising funds in order to provide meals for Clare’s Under-20 hurling team, speculating whether he had tried to “embarrass” the county board in doing so.

Rory Hickey – a former inter-county referee also from Éire Óg – revealed to delegates that O’Connor had managed to source €4,000 “in just four hours” after learning that the Under-20 hurlers were not currently receiving any meals after training.

The Irish Independent understands that this has led to a situation last Sunday in Caherlohan, Clare’s centre of excellence, where the Under-20 hurlers were provided with nutrition following their training session but the Under-20 footballers weren’t.

Gallagher, the Clare treasurer, told the meeting that he had informed the Under-20 manager, Seán Doyle, that hot meals would be provided from three weeks before their first championship game.

He acknowledged that in recent years, Clare’s Under-20 hurling and football teams had been provided with soup and sandwiches after training.

He added, however, that Croke Park had provided a stipend to cover this cost, which has been discontinued.

Then, having initially thanked O’Connor for his efforts, Gallagher drew anger from delegates by questioning his motives.

“I would have to ask ye, delegates, what was his motive for that? Was it for the good of the Under-20 hurlers or was it to embarrass the county board? That’s the question I am going to pose tonight.”

He went to accuse O’Connor of "embarrassing" the Clare county board in 2017, when he threw a bag of sliotars belonging to Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash into the crowd in Semple Stadium before a Munster SHC clash between the counties.

O’Connor was a member of the Clare backroom team at that time. His father, Gerry O’Connor, was one of the Banner’s joint managers.

Gallagher added: “Niall O’Connor never rang me as county treasurer and we could have spoken about it. He went off on a solo run.

"Is this the same Niall O’Connor who was brought on by the county minor manager as a selector and for some reason best known to himself, left for no reason? The delegates can make their own mind up about this.”

O’Connor served as trainer to the Clare minors last year but left the role following the first national lockdown, due to a clash with the local club championship, in which he played for Éire Óg in football and hurling.

It is understood that O’Connor approached four individuals, none of whom wished to be publicly identified, to meet the costs of the Under-20s nutrition.

Sherwood, the catering company who provide meals at Caherlohan to Clare’s other inter-county teams, were instructed to invoice these individuals directly for payment.

Players were given a bag containing a sandwich, a piece of fruit, a protein bar and a bottle of water.

A similar provision is provided for Under 20 teams in each of the five other counties in Munster.

Clare vice-chairman Kieran Keating was one of five attendees of the meeting to request Gallagher withdraw his comments, though he declined.

Éire Óg Secretary Paddy Smyth then called on the county board’s executive to “look at yourselves.”

Read More

Naming Gallagher and Clare’ full-time secretary Pat Fitzgerald, Smyth stated: “If you were a private company there would be serious questions asked about your performance.

“You people at the top table of Clare GAA have to examine yourselves. This has to be stopped and the only way you will stop this is action, and proper action. We need open debate.

“Last September and November, you held two board meetings. One lasted 35 minutes and one lasted 29 minutes. No debate. That, if a consultant was looking at you, would say there is something seriously wrong here lads.”