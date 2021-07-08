Ronan McCarthy keeps faith with bulk of Cork side for Limerick opener

Ronan McCarthy has kept faith with nine of the Cork players who faltered in last year’s Munster final for Saturday’s championship opener against Limerick.

McCarthy and his erratic Rebels will be desperate to make consistent amends for the dramatic ups and downs of last November, when they stunned Kerry only to then flounder in the provincial decider against Tipperary.

The nine Leesiders who retain their spots for Saturday’s trip to the LIT Gaelic Grounds are ‘keeper Micheál Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Seán Meehan, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Ruairí Deane, John O’Rourke, Brian Hurley and Luke Connolly.

Into the starting mix come Seán Powter (who missed the Tipp clash through injury, having starred against Kerry), Kevin Flahive and Paul Walsh (who also both started against Kerry), Daniel O’Mahony, Brian Hartnett and Daniel Dineen.

Walsh is named to partner Maguire at midfield in the absence of Killian O’Hanlon, who is ruled out for the season with a cruciate injury.

The six missing out from last year’s Munster final are O’Hanlon, Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring, Tadhg Corkery, Colm O’Callaghan and veteran Mark Collins, who is named on the bench.

Meanwhile, on the hurling front, Cork have made two changes for Saturday’s Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20 hurling final against Dublin.

Pat Ryan’s young Rebels qualified for the long-delayed 2020 decider by dint of edging out Tipperary in the Munster final just two days before Christmas.

The changes from that line-up show Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers) and Pádraig Power (Blarney) introduced into the attack, while Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes drop to the bench for Saturday’s Nowlan Park showdown.

Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly will man the central positions in attack, having featured off the bench for the Cork seniors during last weekend’s Munster SHC defeat to Limerick.

CORK (SFC v Limerick) – M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; B Hartnett, R Deane, J O’Rourke; L Connolly, B Hurley, D Dineen.

CORK (U20 HC v Dublin) - E Davis; C O’Callaghan, E Roche, A Walsh Barry; D Connery, C Joyce, D O’Leary; D Flynn, T O’Connell; B Roche, S Barrett, S Twomey; P Power, A Connolly, C O’Brien.