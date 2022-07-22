| 20.1°C Dublin

Rise of ‘quiet, determined’ Damien Comer to Galway superstardom has come on back of mental and physical toughness

9 July 2022; Damien Comer of Galway during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Two days after leading Galway to their first All-Ireland final in 21 years, Damien Comer sends a text to his good friend Pádraig Lally to see if he could shoot the breeze.

Lally manages Taaffes bar in Shop St but suggests they meet across the way for a coffee instead.

