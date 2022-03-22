Richie Power’s stark story shows it’s time for the GAA to tackle gambling problem

A gambling addiction is a bit like carbon monoxide poisoning – you can’t see, smell or taste it but there it is gnawing away in the background leaving lives in ruins, with no way back in many cases.

To the outside world, Richie Power was a Kilkenny hurling wizard with the game at his feet but little did any spectator know the “complete turmoil” which he was experiencing outside of the white lines as a result of gambling.

All-Ireland SHC medals were falling out of his back pocket and everything looked rosy in the black and amber garden, but his is an all too familiar GAA tale that is replicated in clubs and counties the length and breadth of Ireland.

Working in the area of counselling, psychotherapy and addiction services, Ciarán Carey knows a thing or two about battling demons, but there is little to compare to the perils of gambling in the eyes of the Limerick hurling legend.

“Gambling is a different type of an animal,” Carey said. “It’s a lot more silent and it’s a lot more deadly and it pulls you in slowly but surely, it’s very patient but it will be waiting for you.”

Former Armagh star Oisín McConville was one of those sucked into its vice-like grip before becoming a pioneer when speaking about his gambling woes, while Offaly veteran Niall McNamee was another to bare his soul to the world on the same topic.

Both have tried to ensure that others in similar situations are aware of the pitfalls that gambling creates, but last October it was Tyrone All-Ireland SFC winner Conn Kilpatrick who pulled back the curtain on how a betting addiction had gripped his life.

This week it’s Power’s turn to document his decade-long battle with gambling and that list of those which have been sucked into its darkness knows no end. There comes a time, however, when the GAA simply have to yell stop.

Why is the Association continuously allowing history to repeat itself when it comes to gambling? New faces will keep telling their unique stories of how gambling destroyed their lives, but what is being done to change this?

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) get plenty of stick, but there can be no denying the exemplary work which they do in this sphere with their counselling services helping 95 of their members in 2020, with that trend continuing to progress upwards in recent years.

The GPA may currently be at loggerheads with the GAA about player expenses in a saga that continues to rumble on, but there is no doubting the life-saving work which the players’ body is undertaking behind the scenes for county players like Kilpatrick and Power. Are the GAA pulling their weight in this regard? If so, it’s difficult to see where and how.

It might seem strange to say it, but the likes of Power and Kilpatrick are in fact the lucky ones who have had their problems identified and assessed before being put on the long road to recovery through the use of various services which they can avail of.

Others GAA players are not so lucky, though, as addiction counsellor Justin Campbell pointed out last year when praising Kilpatrick’s willingness to go public with his problems.

“He was one of the lucky ones that actually got help and support and was able to resolve it for himself but there’s thousands out there like him that haven’t been able to,” former Galway hurler Campbell said.

“Unfortunately, it has continued and suicide is very much linked with gambling as well, so the consequences are very severe if people don’t resolve it because gambling is progressive by nature.”

Campbell, who has also served on the GAA’s National Health and Wellbeing Committee, says gambling has been “normalised” within the GAA and therein lies a massive problem which shows no sign of abating.

Yes, 2018 Congress prohibited sponsorship by betting firms of any GAA competition, team, playing gear, or facility but the problems are far more deep-rooted. Gambling is still everywhere you look within the GAA.

Odds of all kinds about every GAA match under the sun are thrown around dressing rooms like talk of the weather was in former times and gambling is now acceptable.

That culture has to change as gambling has already polluted our games enough. Let’s not wait for the next GAA player to tell their story, let action be taken now.