Richie Power’s stark story shows it’s time for the GAA to tackle gambling problem

Michael Verney

Comment

Former Kilkenny hurler and All-Ireland winner Richie Power has revealed his battle with a gambling addiction. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

A gambling addiction is a bit like carbon monoxide poisoning – you can’t see, smell or taste it but there it is gnawing away in the background leaving lives in ruins, with no way back in many cases.

To the outside world, Richie Power was a Kilkenny hurling wizard with the game at his feet but little did any spectator know the “complete turmoil” which he was experiencing outside of the white lines as a result of gambling.

