Revealed: The provisional 2019 football and hurling league fixtures as training-camp sanctions are avoided

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick will both be on the road for their first league games next January.

But the GAA appear to have avoided the issue of sanctioning teams which, it is alleged, went on either overseas or Irish-based training camps outside the period set aside for such activity.

At a special Congress last September, which legislated to create more room for club activity, one of the motions passed was to take home advantage for one game in the following year's league for any county found to have breached the ban on training camps once the league was completed and outside the 10-day window prior to a championship match. The GAA wrote to a number of counties earlier this year asking them to account for what trips were taken during the 'club window' in April and in the lead-up to the championship.

It was thought that up to 10 counties would face sanction. But the provisional league fixtures, released to counties yesterday, don't appear to have followed through on that.

Armagh, one of the counties written to after it emerged that they were in Portugal for four days in April, have four home league games in Division 2 (Clare, Tipperary, Fermanagh and Cork), having had three last year.

The Wexford hurlers, who were also in Portugal in April, a trip Lee Chin subsequently said was designed to "go off together and have a bit of fun in each other's company" also have three home games out of five in Division 1A, including a visit on the opening day by newly-crowned All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick.

Had there been a sanction applied, both the Armagh footballers and Wexford hurlers would only have had three and two home games each.

The Dublin footballers are away to Monaghan on Sunday, January 27, one of four away games.

Because they had four home games last year, it generally follows that they have three this year.

Dublin travelled to France in early May to visit the Battle of the Somme memorial in northern France which, Jim Gavin said on Monday after their latest All-Ireland final win, was about paying respects to the Irish who fought in World War I.

Dublin will have Galway at home in their first Allianz Division 1 game on Saturday, February 2 and will follow up with Kerry (away), Mayo (home), Roscommon (away) and Tyrone (home) before concluding their group phase in Cavan on Sunday, March 24.

After Wexford away, Limerick have Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds for their first home match since their triumph last month on Saturday, February 2.

For their third match they'll be in Kilkenny on Sunday, February 17 and they will finish up with a home game against Cork and an away game against Clare.

The leagues will follow the same schedules as last year which were so badly interrupted by adverse weather. It is anticipated that the hurling league final will be played on Saturday, March 24, the original date earlier this year before the weather sent the schedule off course.

The fixtures are not finalised and have been distributed as part of a consultation process. But changes are generally minimal.

As St Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday in 2019, all football fixtures have been fixed for Saturday, March 16 but that is open to change if counties, by agreement, wish to play on Sunday or even Bank Holiday Monday.

Allianz League 2019 - Provisional Fixtures

26.01.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 1

(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 1

(7.0): Down v Westmeath

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 1

(7.0): Waterford v Wicklow

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 1

(7.0): Tipperaryv Clare

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 1

(7.0): Dublin v Carlow

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 1

(2.0): Warwickshire v Wicklow

27.01.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 1

(2.0): Kerryv Tyrone

TBC Galwayv Cavan

TBC Monaghan v Dublin

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 1

(2.0): Clare v Donegal

(2.0): Fermanagh v Cork

(2.0): Kildare v Armagh

(2.0): Meath v Tipperary

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 1

(2.0): Carlow v Sligo

(2.0): Offalyv Laois

TBC Louth v Longford

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 1

(2.0): Leitrim v Wexford

(2.0): London v Limerick

TBC Antrimv Derry

27.01.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 1

(2.0): Kilkennyv Cork

(2.0): Wexford v Limerick

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 1

(2.0): Waterford v Offaly

TBC Galwayv Laois

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

(2.0): Mayo v Meath

(2.0): Westmeath v London

TBC Antrim v Kerry

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 1

(2.0): Donegalv Kildare

(2.0): Down v Derry

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Round 1

(2.0): Lancashire v Tyrone

TBC Louth v Roscommon

TBC Monaghan v Armagh

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Round 1

(2.0): Cavan v Leitrim

(2.0): Sligo v Fermanagh

02.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 2

(7.0): Dublin v Galway

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 2

(7.0): Corkv Kildare

(7.0): Donegalv Meath

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 2

(7.0): Laoisv Carlow

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 2

(7.0): Limerickv Tipperary

03.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 2

(2.0): Cavan v Kerry

TBC Roscommon v Monaghan

TBC Tyrone v Mayo

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 2

(2.0): Tipperaryv Fermanagh

TBC Armagh v Clare

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 2

(2.0): Longford v Offaly

(2.0): Sligo v Down

(2.0): Westmeath v Louth

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 2

(2.0): Limerickv Waterford

(2.0): Wexford v Antrim

TBC Derryv London

TBC Wicklow v Leitrim

03.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 2

(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny

(2.0): Corkv Wexford

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 2

(2.0): Carlow v Galway

(2.0): Laoisv Waterford

(2.0): Offalyv Dublin

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 2

(2.0): Kerryv Westmeath

(2.0): London v Mayo

(2.0): Meath v Antrim

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 2

TBC Derryv Donegal

(2.0): Kildare v Warwickshire

TBC Wicklow v Down

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Round 2

TBC Armagh v Lancashire

TBC Roscommon v Monaghan

TBC Tyrone v Louth

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Round 2

(2.0): Fermanagh v Longford

(2.0): Leitrim v Sligo

09.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 3

(7.0): Kerryv Dublin

(7.0): Mayo v Cavan

(7.0): Monaghan v Galway

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 3

(7.0): Fermanagh v Kildare

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 3

(7.0): Down v Laois

10.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 3

(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 3

(2.0): Clare v Cork

(2.0): Meath v Armagh

(2.0): Tipperaryv Donegal

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 3

(2.0): Carlow v Longford

(2.0): Offalyv Louth

(2.0): Westmeath v Sligo

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 3

(2.0): Leitrim v Antrim

(2.0): London v Wexford

(2.0): Waterford v Derry

(2.0): Wicklow v Limerick

16.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 3

(7.0): Corkv Clare

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 3

(7.0): Laoisv Offaly

(7.0): Waterford v Carlow

17.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 3

(2.0): Kilkennyv Limerick

(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 3

(2.0): Galwayv Dublin

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 3

(2.0): Antrim v Westmeath

(2.0): Kerryv Mayo

(2.0): Meath v London

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 3

(2.0): Donegalv Wicklow

(2.0): Kildare v Derry

(2.0): Warwickshire v Down

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Round 3

(2.0): Armagh v Roscommon

(2.0): Lancashire v Louth

(2.0): Tyrone v Monaghan

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Round 3

(2.0): Longford v Leitrim

(2.0): Sligo v Cavan

23.02.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 4

(7.0): Dublin v Mayo

(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 4

(7.0): Laoisv Westmeath

24.02.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 4

(2.0): Galwayv Kerry

TBC Cavan v Roscommon

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 4

(2.0): Armagh v Tipperary

(2.0): Corkv Meath

(2.0): Donegalv Fermanagh

(2.0): Kildare v Clare

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 4

(2.0): Longford v Down

TBC Louth v Sligo

TBC Offalyv Carlow

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 4

(2.0): Antrimv London

(2.0): Derryv Wicklow

(2.0): Wexford v Waterford

TBC Limerickv Leitrim

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 4

(2.0): Clare v Wexford

(2.0): Tipperaryv Kilkenny

TBC Limerickv Cork

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 4

(2.0): Carlow v Laois

(2.0): Dublin v Waterford

TBC Offalyv Galway

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 4

(2.0): London v Kerry

(2.0): Mayo v Antrim

(2.0): Westmeath v Meath

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 4

(2.0): Down v Donegal

(2.0): Warwickshire v Derry

(2.0): Wicklow v Kildare

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Round 4

(2.0): Monaghan v Lancashire

(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone

TBC Louth v Armagh

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Round 4

(2.0): Leitrim v Fermanagh

TBC Cavan v Longford

02.03.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 5

(7.0): Mayo v Galway

(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 5

(7.0): Donegalv Armagh

(7.0): Tipperaryv Cork

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

(7.0): Carlow v Louth

(7.0): Down v Offaly

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 5

(2.0): Wicklow v Wexford

03.03.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 5

(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin

TBC Kerryv Monaghan

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 5

(2.0): Meath v Kildare

TBC Fermanagh v Clare

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

(2.0): Sligo v Laois

TBC Westmeath v Longford

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 5

(2.0): Leitrim v London

(2.0): Limerickv Derry

TBC Waterford v Antrim

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

(2.0): Clare v Limerick

(2.0): Corkv Tipperary

(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 5

(2.0): Carlow v Offaly

(2.0): Dublin v Laois

(2.0): Waterford v Galway

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 5

(1.0): Antrimv London

(1.0): Kerryv Meath

(1.0): Westmeath v Mayo

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 5

(1.0): Derryv Wicklow

(1.0): Donegalv Warwickshire

(1.0): Kildare v Down

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Round 5

(1.0): Lancashire v Roscommon

(1.0): Louth v Monaghan

(1.0): Tyrone v Armagh

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Round 5

(1.0): Fermanagh v Cavan

(1.0): Longford v Sligo

16.03.2019 (Saturday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 6

(2.0): Galwayv Roscommon

(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone

(7.0): Kerryv Mayo

(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 6

(2.0): Clare v Meath

(2.0): Corkv Donegal

(2.0): Kildare v Tipperary

(7.0): Armagh v Fermanagh

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 6

(2.0): Carlow v Down

(2.0): Longford v Sligo

(2.0): Louth v Laois

(2.0): Offalyv Westmeath

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 6

(2.0): Antrimv Wicklow

(2.0): London v Waterford

(2.0): Wexford v Limerick

(7.0): Derryv Leitrim

24.03.2019 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 7

(2.0): Cavan v Dublin

(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan

(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry

(2.0): Tyrone v Galway

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 7

(2.0): Armagh v Cork

(2.0): Donegalv Kildare

(2.0): Meath v Fermanagh

(2.0): Tipperaryv Clare

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 7

(2.0): Down v Louth

(2.0): Laoisv Longford

(2.0): Sligo v Offaly

(2.0): Westmeath v Carlow

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 7

(1.0): Derry v Wexford

(1.0): Leitrim v Waterford

(1.0): Limerickv Antrim

(1.0): Wicklow v London

