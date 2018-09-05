Revealed: The provisional 2019 football and hurling league fixtures as training-camp sanctions are avoided
All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick will both be on the road for their first league games next January.
But the GAA appear to have avoided the issue of sanctioning teams which, it is alleged, went on either overseas or Irish-based training camps outside the period set aside for such activity.
At a special Congress last September, which legislated to create more room for club activity, one of the motions passed was to take home advantage for one game in the following year's league for any county found to have breached the ban on training camps once the league was completed and outside the 10-day window prior to a championship match. The GAA wrote to a number of counties earlier this year asking them to account for what trips were taken during the 'club window' in April and in the lead-up to the championship.
It was thought that up to 10 counties would face sanction. But the provisional league fixtures, released to counties yesterday, don't appear to have followed through on that.
Armagh, one of the counties written to after it emerged that they were in Portugal for four days in April, have four home league games in Division 2 (Clare, Tipperary, Fermanagh and Cork), having had three last year.
The Wexford hurlers, who were also in Portugal in April, a trip Lee Chin subsequently said was designed to "go off together and have a bit of fun in each other's company" also have three home games out of five in Division 1A, including a visit on the opening day by newly-crowned All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick.
Had there been a sanction applied, both the Armagh footballers and Wexford hurlers would only have had three and two home games each.
The Dublin footballers are away to Monaghan on Sunday, January 27, one of four away games.
Because they had four home games last year, it generally follows that they have three this year.
Dublin travelled to France in early May to visit the Battle of the Somme memorial in northern France which, Jim Gavin said on Monday after their latest All-Ireland final win, was about paying respects to the Irish who fought in World War I.
Dublin will have Galway at home in their first Allianz Division 1 game on Saturday, February 2 and will follow up with Kerry (away), Mayo (home), Roscommon (away) and Tyrone (home) before concluding their group phase in Cavan on Sunday, March 24.
After Wexford away, Limerick have Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds for their first home match since their triumph last month on Saturday, February 2.
For their third match they'll be in Kilkenny on Sunday, February 17 and they will finish up with a home game against Cork and an away game against Clare.
The leagues will follow the same schedules as last year which were so badly interrupted by adverse weather. It is anticipated that the hurling league final will be played on Saturday, March 24, the original date earlier this year before the weather sent the schedule off course.
The fixtures are not finalised and have been distributed as part of a consultation process. But changes are generally minimal.
As St Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday in 2019, all football fixtures have been fixed for Saturday, March 16 but that is open to change if counties, by agreement, wish to play on Sunday or even Bank Holiday Monday.
Allianz League 2019 - Provisional Fixtures
26.01.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 1
(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 1
(7.0): Down v Westmeath
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 1
(7.0): Waterford v Wicklow
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 1
(7.0): Tipperaryv Clare
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 1
(7.0): Dublin v Carlow
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 1
(2.0): Warwickshire v Wicklow
27.01.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 1
(2.0): Kerryv Tyrone
TBC Galwayv Cavan
TBC Monaghan v Dublin
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 1
(2.0): Clare v Donegal
(2.0): Fermanagh v Cork
(2.0): Kildare v Armagh
(2.0): Meath v Tipperary
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 1
(2.0): Carlow v Sligo
(2.0): Offalyv Laois
TBC Louth v Longford
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 1
(2.0): Leitrim v Wexford
(2.0): London v Limerick
TBC Antrimv Derry
27.01.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 1
(2.0): Kilkennyv Cork
(2.0): Wexford v Limerick
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 1
(2.0): Waterford v Offaly
TBC Galwayv Laois
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
(2.0): Mayo v Meath
(2.0): Westmeath v London
TBC Antrim v Kerry
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 1
(2.0): Donegalv Kildare
(2.0): Down v Derry
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Round 1
(2.0): Lancashire v Tyrone
TBC Louth v Roscommon
TBC Monaghan v Armagh
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Round 1
(2.0): Cavan v Leitrim
(2.0): Sligo v Fermanagh
02.02.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 2
(7.0): Dublin v Galway
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 2
(7.0): Corkv Kildare
(7.0): Donegalv Meath
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 2
(7.0): Laoisv Carlow
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 2
(7.0): Limerickv Tipperary
03.02.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 2
(2.0): Cavan v Kerry
TBC Roscommon v Monaghan
TBC Tyrone v Mayo
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 2
(2.0): Tipperaryv Fermanagh
TBC Armagh v Clare
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 2
(2.0): Longford v Offaly
(2.0): Sligo v Down
(2.0): Westmeath v Louth
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 2
(2.0): Limerickv Waterford
(2.0): Wexford v Antrim
TBC Derryv London
TBC Wicklow v Leitrim
03.02.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 2
(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny
(2.0): Corkv Wexford
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 2
(2.0): Carlow v Galway
(2.0): Laoisv Waterford
(2.0): Offalyv Dublin
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 2
(2.0): Kerryv Westmeath
(2.0): London v Mayo
(2.0): Meath v Antrim
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 2
TBC Derryv Donegal
(2.0): Kildare v Warwickshire
TBC Wicklow v Down
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Round 2
TBC Armagh v Lancashire
TBC Roscommon v Monaghan
TBC Tyrone v Louth
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Round 2
(2.0): Fermanagh v Longford
(2.0): Leitrim v Sligo
09.02.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 3
(7.0): Kerryv Dublin
(7.0): Mayo v Cavan
(7.0): Monaghan v Galway
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 3
(7.0): Fermanagh v Kildare
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 3
(7.0): Down v Laois
10.02.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 3
(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 3
(2.0): Clare v Cork
(2.0): Meath v Armagh
(2.0): Tipperaryv Donegal
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 3
(2.0): Carlow v Longford
(2.0): Offalyv Louth
(2.0): Westmeath v Sligo
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 3
(2.0): Leitrim v Antrim
(2.0): London v Wexford
(2.0): Waterford v Derry
(2.0): Wicklow v Limerick
16.02.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 3
(7.0): Corkv Clare
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 3
(7.0): Laoisv Offaly
(7.0): Waterford v Carlow
17.02.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 3
(2.0): Kilkennyv Limerick
(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 3
(2.0): Galwayv Dublin
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 3
(2.0): Antrim v Westmeath
(2.0): Kerryv Mayo
(2.0): Meath v London
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 3
(2.0): Donegalv Wicklow
(2.0): Kildare v Derry
(2.0): Warwickshire v Down
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Round 3
(2.0): Armagh v Roscommon
(2.0): Lancashire v Louth
(2.0): Tyrone v Monaghan
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Round 3
(2.0): Longford v Leitrim
(2.0): Sligo v Cavan
23.02.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 4
(7.0): Dublin v Mayo
(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 4
(7.0): Laoisv Westmeath
24.02.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 4
(2.0): Galwayv Kerry
TBC Cavan v Roscommon
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 4
(2.0): Armagh v Tipperary
(2.0): Corkv Meath
(2.0): Donegalv Fermanagh
(2.0): Kildare v Clare
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 4
(2.0): Longford v Down
TBC Louth v Sligo
TBC Offalyv Carlow
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 4
(2.0): Antrimv London
(2.0): Derryv Wicklow
(2.0): Wexford v Waterford
TBC Limerickv Leitrim
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 4
(2.0): Clare v Wexford
(2.0): Tipperaryv Kilkenny
TBC Limerickv Cork
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 4
(2.0): Carlow v Laois
(2.0): Dublin v Waterford
TBC Offalyv Galway
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 4
(2.0): London v Kerry
(2.0): Mayo v Antrim
(2.0): Westmeath v Meath
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 4
(2.0): Down v Donegal
(2.0): Warwickshire v Derry
(2.0): Wicklow v Kildare
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Round 4
(2.0): Monaghan v Lancashire
(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone
TBC Louth v Armagh
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Round 4
(2.0): Leitrim v Fermanagh
TBC Cavan v Longford
02.03.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 5
(7.0): Mayo v Galway
(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 5
(7.0): Donegalv Armagh
(7.0): Tipperaryv Cork
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 5
(7.0): Carlow v Louth
(7.0): Down v Offaly
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 5
(2.0): Wicklow v Wexford
03.03.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 5
(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin
TBC Kerryv Monaghan
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 5
(2.0): Meath v Kildare
TBC Fermanagh v Clare
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 5
(2.0): Sligo v Laois
TBC Westmeath v Longford
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 5
(2.0): Leitrim v London
(2.0): Limerickv Derry
TBC Waterford v Antrim
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
(2.0): Clare v Limerick
(2.0): Corkv Tipperary
(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 5
(2.0): Carlow v Offaly
(2.0): Dublin v Laois
(2.0): Waterford v Galway
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 5
(1.0): Antrimv London
(1.0): Kerryv Meath
(1.0): Westmeath v Mayo
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 5
(1.0): Derryv Wicklow
(1.0): Donegalv Warwickshire
(1.0): Kildare v Down
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Round 5
(1.0): Lancashire v Roscommon
(1.0): Louth v Monaghan
(1.0): Tyrone v Armagh
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Round 5
(1.0): Fermanagh v Cavan
(1.0): Longford v Sligo
16.03.2019 (Saturday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 6
(2.0): Galwayv Roscommon
(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone
(7.0): Kerryv Mayo
(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 6
(2.0): Clare v Meath
(2.0): Corkv Donegal
(2.0): Kildare v Tipperary
(7.0): Armagh v Fermanagh
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 6
(2.0): Carlow v Down
(2.0): Longford v Sligo
(2.0): Louth v Laois
(2.0): Offalyv Westmeath
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 6
(2.0): Antrimv Wicklow
(2.0): London v Waterford
(2.0): Wexford v Limerick
(7.0): Derryv Leitrim
24.03.2019 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 7
(2.0): Cavan v Dublin
(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan
(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry
(2.0): Tyrone v Galway
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 7
(2.0): Armagh v Cork
(2.0): Donegalv Kildare
(2.0): Meath v Fermanagh
(2.0): Tipperaryv Clare
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 7
(2.0): Down v Louth
(2.0): Laoisv Longford
(2.0): Sligo v Offaly
(2.0): Westmeath v Carlow
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 7
(1.0): Derry v Wexford
(1.0): Leitrim v Waterford
(1.0): Limerickv Antrim
(1.0): Wicklow v London
Irish Independent
Related Content
- I can use this platform to help others - McMahon
- Goggins: Distribute GAA funding evenly across the country
- 'Torture' of final defeat still lingers for Farrell