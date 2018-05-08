Revealed: Sky Sports confirm the 20 Championship fixtures they will broadcast live this summer
Sky Sports will begin their coverage of the 2018 GAA Championships by broadcasting All-Ireland champions Galway against Wexford in the revamped Leinster hurling championship on June 2.
Both the hurling and football championships have been revamped this year with the Munster and Leinster hurling championships now involving a round robin format.
The football championship sees the introduction of the Super 8s series with the last eight remaining in the race for Sam Maguire being drawn into two groups with the top two in each group advancing to the last four.
Sky will show 20 games with 14 exclusively shown on the subscription service.
Both RTE and Sky will show the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes simultaneously.
Sky 2018 GAA Championship Fixtures:
Saturday, 2 June
5pm Wexford v Galway (LSHC)
7pm Cork v Limerick (MSHC)
Saturday, 9 June
7pm Kilkenny v Wexford (LSHC)
7pm Galway v Dublin (LSHC)
Saturday, 23 June
5pm Football Rd 2 Qualifier
Saturday, 30 June
5pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier
7pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier
Saturday, 7 July
5pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier
7pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier
Saturday, 14 July
5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
Saturday, 21 July
5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2
7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2
Saturday, 4 August
7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3
7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3
Semi Final & Final
Saturday 28, July
5.00pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
Sunday, 29 July
3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
Saturday, 11 August
5.00pm All Ireland Football Semi Final
Sunday, 12 August
3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final
Sunday, 19 August
3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final
Sunday, 2 September
3.30pm All Ireland Football Final
