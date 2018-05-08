Sport GAA

Tuesday 8 May 2018

Revealed: Sky Sports confirm the 20 Championship fixtures they will broadcast live this summer

Sky Sports pundit Ollie Canning
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sky Sports will begin their coverage of the 2018 GAA Championships by broadcasting All-Ireland champions Galway against Wexford in the revamped Leinster hurling championship on June 2.

Both the hurling and football championships have been revamped this year with the Munster and Leinster hurling championships now involving a round robin format.

The football championship sees the introduction of the Super 8s series with the last eight remaining in the race for Sam Maguire being drawn into two groups with the top two in each group advancing to the last four.

Sky will show 20 games with 14 exclusively shown on the subscription service.

Both RTE and Sky will show the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes simultaneously.

RTE announced the 31 games they will feature last week.

Sky 2018 GAA Championship Fixtures:

Saturday, 2 June

5pm Wexford v Galway (LSHC)

7pm Cork v Limerick (MSHC)

 

Saturday, 9 June

7pm Kilkenny v Wexford (LSHC)

7pm Galway v Dublin (LSHC)

 

Saturday, 23 June

5pm Football Rd 2 Qualifier

 

Saturday, 30 June

5pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier

7pm Football Rd 3 Qualifier

 

Saturday, 7 July

5pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier

7pm Football Rd 4 Qualifier

 

Saturday, 14 July

5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

 

Saturday, 21 July

5pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2

 

Saturday, 4 August

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

7pm AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

 

Semi Final & Final

Saturday 28, July

5.00pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

 

Sunday, 29 July

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

 

Saturday, 11 August

5.00pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

 

Sunday, 12 August

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

 

Sunday, 19 August

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final

 

Sunday, 2 September

3.30pm All Ireland Football Final

