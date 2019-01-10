Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching win over England last March was the highest-viewed sports programme of 2018, with almost one million people tuning in to watch Joe Schmidt's men win the Six Nations title.

Revealed: More people watched an episode of Room to Improve than the All-Ireland football and hurling finals

TAM Ireland’s Most Watched TV list for 2018 was released today, with sport featuring heavily in the top 10.

Ireland's win at Twickenham gained an audience of 975,600 and was the second most viewed programme overall, with The Late Late Toy Show amassing a huge 1.55m viewers.

Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks on home soil was the third most watched programme wth 926,000, with England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia coming fourth with 924,000.

The top five is rounded out by an episode of Dermot Bannon's Room to Improve, with the episode featuring Daniel and Majella O'Donnell getting 860,000 viewers, which was more than both the All-Ireland hurling final and the All-Ireland football final.

Limerick's win over Galway had 854,000 viewers while Dublin's four in-a-row triumph over Tyrone had 841,000.

Here are the top ten most watched TV programmes in Ireland in 2018:

Online Editors