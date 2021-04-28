Return of inter-county action will fill huge void

By the time the National Hurling League begins on Saturday week, it will be 20 weeks since the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland football final closed out last year’s GAA action on December 19.

That’s a very long stretch, with the absence of games made all the more acute by them being never more needed. Top-level activity continued in most other sports and with television rightly exploiting the opportunity offered by a largely housebound public, there was plenty to watch.

Despite claims to the contrary by ignorant stereotyping, the vast majority of the GAA community have a broad range of sporting interests. In many cases, it’s much wider than among people with a passionate interest in a particular international sport.

There’s no doubt that viewing figures for all sports will have been greatly enhanced over recent months by people for whom football and hurling would, in ordinary circumstances, be their first choices.

The National Leagues usually launch in late January, starting a season which offers activity right up to December when the club championships close it down.

Read More

Instead, the shortened version of these leagues will begin on the second weekend in May, 15 weeks later than last year.

Quite why inter-county lost its elite status a few months ago when League of Ireland soccer was allowed continue as usual, is an oddity never explained by Government or, indeed, publicly challenged by the GAA.

Still, that’s irrelevant now. Instead, it’s about looking forward to the launch of the 2021 season and while it’s very much an abridged version, especially in football, it will fill a vast void in so many people’s lives.

The old adage that you’ll never miss something until it’s gone, certainly applies to GAA in these turbulent times. Okay, so football and hurling were only suspended, but there has still been a deep sense of loss over recent months.

It was accompanied by a fear that as Covid numbers were trotted out daily, underscored by dire warnings from both professional and amateur ‘experts’, all GAA action might be scrapped for the entire season. What a dismal scenario that would have been. The GAA is part of our DNA and cannot be removed from the public consciousness – even by Covid.

Even before the season starts, we all know that the vast majority of counties have no chance of winning All-Ireland titles. Hurling has more genuine contenders than football where the gap between top, middle and bottom has never been wider.

It’s a serious problem for the GAA in the longer term but, for now, it’s all about getting the games back on, allowing the public to re-engage quickly. In fact, there has probably never been a year when there was a greater need for games.

Last year was different. Covid’s destructive intervention rattled society in a manner never previously experienced. Sport became a sideshow. It played a part in lifting spirits but people accepted that all sorts of limitations were required.

A year on, sport is in a different place. There’s obviously an acceptance that it needs to adapt, but there’s also a feeling that new norms must be found to make it as accessible as possible on an ongoing basis.

Allowing children back to sport was crucial, but it must be followed by an action roll-out for others, too. At the top of the pyramid, international sport can always expect priority.

That’s where the GAA has a particular challenge. The vast majority of countries have no indigenous sports like Gaelic football and hurling so they take their lead from international practices and experiences. The GAA doesn’t have that luxury.

In ten days’ time the GAA returns to action, deeply conscious of the need to get everything right.

In fairness, they managed it well last autumn when they completed the leagues and ran off the All-Ireland series, where the only glitch was the withdrawal of Sligo from the Connacht football championship due to Covid issues.

The aim this year will be to lose no game to Covid, a big ask in the current climate.

Despite those fears, it’s great to see GAA on the way back. It’s probably only when the games begin that we will realise how much we really missed them. And hopefully this time, they’re back to stay.