| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Return of inter-county action will fill huge void

Martin Breheny

GAA’s importance in our lives underlined by protracted absence of games

Stephen Cluxton's Dublin closed out the last of GAA action on December 19 last year Expand
Ranelagh Gaels U13s traning in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines. Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton's Dublin closed out the last of GAA action on December 19 last year

Stephen Cluxton's Dublin closed out the last of GAA action on December 19 last year

Ranelagh Gaels U13s traning in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

Ranelagh Gaels U13s traning in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

/

Stephen Cluxton's Dublin closed out the last of GAA action on December 19 last year

By the time the National Hurling League begins on Saturday week, it will be 20 weeks since the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland football final closed out last year’s GAA action on December 19.

That’s a very long stretch, with the absence of games made all the more acute by them being never more needed. Top-level activity continued in most other sports and with television rightly exploiting the opportunity offered by a largely housebound public, there was plenty to watch.

Most Watched

Privacy