"The tragic death of Derrylaughan clubman Paddy Hughes, as a result of injuries received in a fracas at a Clarke Cup semi-final in Cookstown last week, cast a gloom over the Tyrone GAA scene and, as a mark of respect, there was a complete cancellation of last Sunday's League and Championship programme. The funeral from hospital to the family home on Sunday night, and from the home to Mountjoy Church on Monday morning, was one of the biggest ever in the area, and among those in attendance on both occasions were county chairman Pat McCartan and secretary Dermot Conway. It will take some time for the shock waves caused by such a happening to subside." ('Ulster Herald', Saturday, August 13, 1977)

Remembering the tragic death of a Tyrone GAA fan at a minor game in 1977 and where violence can take us

These days Pat McCartan is to be found in Beragh, his lifelong home, where he remains fit and healthy in his early eighties. It is a long time since he chaired Tyrone when it encountered its darkest episode of violence at a GAA match. Forty-one years later, his memory is still sharp. He notes how times have changed. Back then, even though a man died, he didn't receive a single media phone call to discuss the incident.

This is actually the first time he has been asked by a journalist about that chapter of Tyrone GAA's layered history. Accounts of indiscipline, far less grave, are now broadcast immediately on social media and analysed in minute detail. McCartan was a young chairman, although he had been an active board member since the early 1970s.

He served for three years and never served in the position again. In the 1980s and 1990s, when Tyrone reached All-Ireland finals, he was part of the county's football management teams.

There are many Tyrone GAA people who are unaware of, or at least uncertain of, the details surrounding the appalling case which McCartan and his board colleagues had to deal with in 1977.

"It wakened everybody up," he says now. But for how long? It did not stop violence at Tyrone GAA matches, clearly, not in the long term, with the latest outbreak only last weekend again bringing the topic into the spotlight. "I was saying to people a while ago," says McCartan, referencing '77, "that I had a terrible fear the same thing could happen again."

The shocking loss of life he speaks of stunned GAA people in Tyrone and led to an immediate suspension of all games and activity while the board launched an investigation. Trouble broke out during a minor football match in Cookstown on Tuesday, August 2 between Moortown and Derrylaughan at which Paddy Hughes, 53, was a spectator and father of one of the Derrylaughan players. Followers scaled a wire fence to get on the field near the end of the game and during this period Hughes received serious injuries. He died the following Saturday in a hospital in Belfast, leaving behind a wife and young family.

A support fund was established by the county board to provide financial assistance to his relatives. Paddy Hughes was described as well-known in GAA circles, as a former footballer and member of Derrylaughan and Derrytresk clubs and later as a referee.

The Tyrone executive released an official statement at the time. "The Tyrone county executive condemns and deplores the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on the minor players and officials at Cookstown on Tuesday, August 2, which resulted in the untimely death of the late Paddy Hughes. The county executive advises all members and officials to do their utmost to ensure that those concerned in this dastardly deed, which brought disgrace and degradation to the GAA and all it stands for, be made amenable for their actions."

At the county convention the following February, Pat McCartan spoke about the importance of observing law and order. "Club officials must not alone co-operate with investigating committees, but must take much more effective action of suspending or disqualifying, at club level, all members who are guilty of misconduct."

After three weeks during which time no games took place in the county, an emergency meeting of club officials and the county board executive was held in Pomeroy where those in attendance unanimously endorsed a code of discipline.

All but three of the county's 47 registered clubs were present, with the meeting chaired by Alf Murray, the former president of the GAA. Later, the Moortown club was suspended from all activities for two years, although this was later reduced to one year on appeal.

McCartan was a relatively inexperienced officer. "We had a former county secretary who was on the Central Council, Paddy O'Neill - I was fairly young for a county chairman that time - and he took the lead. It was mainly him. I felt at the time it was as well handled as it could have been.

"It was an insignificant enough game. There wouldn't have been any neutral umpires and linesmen or anything. A club would find it very difficult to name a man in that position and I could understand that. Now there would have been an individual named and he would have been interviewed by police. I'm nearly certain there was nobody charged."

He remembers feeling nervous visiting the dead man's home with another board officer. "The two of us went to the wake, very timidly, not knowing how we were going to be received at it. As it turned out this man's brother-in-law, Paddy Quinn, played football for Tyrone, and at no stage did anybody blame the county board, or have a go, or anything. Now there would be some blaming the Moortown people all right."

Tyrone people spoken to for this piece, anonymously, genuinely don't feel their county is an exceptional case when it comes to indiscipline. Neither does McCartan. While the county manages to get through a huge volume of fixtures with little or no incident, lessons aren't always learned by those responsible for serious breaches of discipline.

"I am totally against fines," says McCartan. "I think it serves no purpose in sending out a message to people. It has no effect on people on the ground - whereas a team suspension has. I think that is the way the GAA has to go.

"I was involved with the county board in the early '70s and we would have suspended clubs for incidents that wouldn't have been any more serious than things that are happening now. But nobody wants to suspend a club. And the majority of these clubs (that were suspended), there never was any more bother with them."

Tyrone may argue it is not any worse than most counties but it has been associated with some dreadful incidents which have tarnished its name. The spilling over of violence beyond the white lines, where those borders are no longer sacrosanct, often leads to the worst incidents. Edendork and Moy, who were in the headlines after last weekend's outbreak of indiscipline, have prior history.

In November 2005, not long after Tyrone had won a second All-Ireland in three seasons, a match between Edendork and Moy was abandoned after just 15 minutes. The breaking point was an incident where an umpire became involved in an altercation with one of the Edendork players.

It was expected the clubs would be severely punished. Instead they were fined. Only a few weeks later, another match was abandoned involving Edendork, this time against Eglish in a sudden-death relegation tie which the referee saw fit to terminate halfway through the second half. What message did that convey?

When the game was called off Eglish led 1-6 to 0-3. Three players were sent off; one from Eglish in the first half, two from Edendork in the second. When a melee broke out, the referee called time on proceedings. Instead of serious repercussions, the game was simply refixed. Edendork won and saved themselves from relegation.

The previous month five players received red cards in a championship match between Cookstown and Clan na Gael, a melee breaking out near the end of their match in Carrickmore.

In 2016, a match between Ardboe and Coalisland was abandoned with a minute remaining following an injury to an Ardboe player. In what was described by a local newspaper as a "tempestuous affair", Coalisland were leading by three points at the time. It was refixed for a later date.

The 2008 Tyrone senior county final between Dromore and Clonoe, which should have been a celebration of all that was good in a county that had been magnificent in winning that year's All-Ireland, was broadcast live on TG4 and contained shocking scenes. It erupted into a brawl in which a former county player, and then Dromore manager, headbutted a Clonoe player. Tyrone is a parochial hothouse but that powder-keg intensity has also been successfully exported.

When Cookstown won the All-Ireland intermediate football final in 2013, defeating Finuge, they were at the centre of a spitting allegation involving one of their players and Paul Galvin. More serious and graphic was the trouble that flared up when Derrytresk met Dromid in the All-Ireland junior football semi-final at Portlaoise in 2012, down to the provocative lady who struck Declan O'Sullivan with her handbag as he left the field afterwards in defeat.

The previous year the Tyrone ladies county final between Carrickmore and St Macartan's of Augher in Beragh earned notoriety when 43-year-old referee Simon Brady was knocked out by a punch soon after the final whistle. When Martin Conway, chairman of the Tyrone ladies county board, tried to intervene, he was knocked out as well.

In 1997, a first round championship replay between Dungannon and Edendork ended in a mass punch-up and with the game abandoned. According to the Strabane Chronicle, the referee called it off eight minutes into the second half following "sickening scenes of violence and mayhem". A melee broke out involving players, substitutes and officials from both teams. Spectators tried to scale the fencing before stewards intervened.

The previous December, the Carrickmore v Errigal Ciarán league final resulted in more violent scenes, leading to heavy suspensions and Carrickmore suspended from Division 1 but later readmitted on appeal. The game was abandoned after a spectator, Barney Horisk, a former chairman of Errigal, died after suffering a heart attack. An ugly brawl had broken out shortly before the man's death. Four players were sent off and up to 25 became embroiled in a fist fight. Horisk's son Paul was playing for Errigal, who were leading by three points when the game finished.

Having agreed to overturn Carrickmore's suspension from league football, the Tyrone board also reduced individual suspensions meted out to their players. Errigal were awarded the league title, with the match never refixed.

In that year's county hurling final between Dungannon and Carrickmore at Edendork, referee Kevin Skelton was assaulted at the end of the match. Struck by a supporter, he suffered serious facial injuries including a suspected broken nose and fractured cheekbone.

Carrickmore and Dromore also engaged in ugly fighting scenes in the 2011 league final, leading to a total of 452 weeks in suspensions. This is best remembered as the match in which a Carrickmore follower had part of his ear bitten off.

Pat McCartan feels that refereeing is contributing to the problem where match officials fail to lay down the law early and thereby encourage players to take liberties. He also is critical of the multi-layered appeal system and feels there are too many avenues of reprieve and better prospects now than ever of beating the rap.

The death of Paddy Hughes showed what can happen when people resort to violence on and off the field. "It made people aware of what is going to happen if you didn't have a bit of control," says McCartan. But it can't be said, sadly, that Paddy Hughes' family are left with the consolation that it led to a more disciplined GAA in Tyrone.

The tendency to seek denial still reigns. Last week Peter Canavan claimed that Tyrone tend to get an unfair press and are no more burdened by this scourge than any other county. Will there ever come a day when a player like him says the opposite - actually admits that there may be a problem?

Canavan has been on the receiving end himself. Twenty years ago in a challenge match, playing for Errigal Ciarán against Dungannon Clarkes, he suffered a broken jaw which ruled him out of the upcoming Ulster Championship game against Down. His jaw was broken in three places. Another player, from Dungannon, suffered facial injures after an incident in the showers after the game, which was abandoned. He was knocked unconscious.

After Paddy Hughes' death, the Tyrone county executive's code of conduct asked all clubs to be especially vigilant and tough with any intimidation of players, referees and officials by either its players or supporters, and to deal severely with verbal abuse which it said occurred far too frequently. The verbal abuse lesson clearly wasn't learned - Tyrone almost made it their trademark in later years.

The code also called on clubs to discipline their own players or officials if they stepped out of line, in other words to show the lead and set the standard. In Tyrone, and virtually everywhere else, that emotional intelligence continues to be beyond most clubs when push comes to shove.

And it can get to the staggering stage where someone actually dies. Not that it should be required for players, mentors and followers to show a bit of sportsmanship and restraint and a shred of human decency. A letter to the Strabane Chronicle, published in September 1977, captured some of the mood prevalent at the time after Paddy Hughes' death. It expressed deep distress "that such a climate should exist wherein a man can be kicked to death during an underage game between teams from neighbouring parishes."

That is where violence can take us unless we all catch a grip.

Sunday Indo Sport