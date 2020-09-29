Reid hails the 'escapism' of hurling ahead of winter drive

For TJ Reid, winter training comes easy when there is a "purpose." With involvement in eight Leinster club campaigns, six of which have extended through the Christmas break in preparation for All-Ireland semi-finals, he knows what such a purpose is.

This year there'll be a purpose with a difference though as attention turns to an October-December championship campaign that Reid, in the aftermath of a ninth Kilkenny success, admits he "can't wait for".

Rather than being a drag on the mind or the body, Reid senses excitement among his inter-county peers at the novelty of it all.

"I always say whenever you're playing over the winter months you know you're training for something important. That's either the Leinster Championship or training for a club All-Ireland. We always say it, when you're training under lights, going to Dunmore and these places, you know you're training for a purpose," he said.

"I'm sure an awful lot of players around the county would rather that than going back to pre-season in November and December because those months are dark and wet. Even myself, I love training the whole way through the winter for a purpose. Go training with the county in November, December, waiting for a championship game the following May, it's a long time."

Loudest

Reid was one of the loudest voices for the GAA pitches to be opened sooner and he's satisfied that when they did open they provided a sense of escapism.

"I feared it (closure). This is the only thing we have going, this is just a relief, a place where you can forget about Covid because you can get locked up in that for the next year or two years. For me, soccer, hurling, any sport, football or rugby, it's escapism for us that we can go here and forget about what's going on, and be responsible in our actions."

Ballyhale's 18th county title was among their most impressive with the sting of being pushed so hard by James Stephens in the semi-final still being felt.

"We underperformed, we knew that going into the final and lucky enough, we got out of jail to (be able to) reflect on the whole team performance. It wasn't good enough and we were honest during the last two weeks."

And he feels the best could yet be to come. "We're maturing, we're still a very young team. Eoin Cody, Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran, Darren Mullen, Paddy Mullen, they're all 20 to 25 years of age. Throw in myself and Colin (Fennelly) and Joey (Holden) with a bit of experience. People say it takes two or three years to really build a foundation."

