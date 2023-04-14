Referees committee hit back over Fergal Horgan’s criticism of appointments

A leading member of the committee that appoints referees has expressed his disappointment with Fergal Horgan’s criticism of appointments and denied any inference there is bias towards refs from the provinces of that committee’s members.

Horgan – considered the leading hurling ref who has taken charge of three of the last six All-Ireland finals – has retired from inter-county refereeing, citing a lack of opportunities in a local radio interview on Tuesday.

He took charge of just two league games this year and pointed to a shortage of appointments for himself over the “last two or three years” as one of the reasons for his departure.

The Tipperary official referenced the Central Referees Appointments Committee (CRAC) which is charged with allocating referees to national games. And without specifically mentioning their names, he pointed to the presence of Leinster chairman Derek Kent being a member of the committee and the committee’s Connacht chairman, the 2009 All-Ireland football final referee Marty Duffy, when suggesting that Munster referees did not feel they were getting “a fair crack of the whip”.

Kent has only been provincial chairman since January but serves on CRAC in his capacity as the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) chairman, a position he has held since Larry McCarthy took over as GAA president in February 2021.

He has expressed disappointment with Horgan’s departure and especially his remarks and any inference that he or anyone else on the committee leaned towards their own province when appointing referees.

“I’m bitterly disappointed Fergal has issues with refereeing administration. He is a top-class referee. But his criticism just doesn’t add up during the time of this committee. The facts are there to prove it and I feel, after being referenced (in his role as Leinster chair) by Fergal, I have to defend myself and the work of the committee,” he said.

“Take the six main senior hurling championship finals since 2021, the breakdown is three each between Munster and Leinster,” he said.

“Both All-Ireland finals have been refereed by Munster officials, Fergal himself in 2021 and Colm Lyons (Cork) last year.

“Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and John Keenan (Wicklow) have refereed the Munster hurling finals, Johnny Murphy (Limerick) and James Owens (Wexford) the Leinster finals. It has broken very even.”

Munster referees have taken charge of three of the last four All-Ireland senior club finals, football and hurling too, he pointed out, Murphy and Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary) being the latest.

Kent pointed out that with regard to Horgan citing a lack of opportunities for himself, the current committee appointed him to referee an All-Ireland semi-final and final in the same year, 2021, something very rare at that level.

“That’s what we think of him. Cork and Limerick was an all-Munster All-Ireland final and we appointed a Munster referee.”

Kent pointed out that in football, from 10 major finals - two All-Ireland and eight provincial - seven of the referees have been from Ulster, including the last two All-Ireland final referees – Joe McQuillan (Cavan) in 2021and Seán Hurson (Tyrone) in 2022 - with one each from Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

The former Wexford chairman added there was no Ulster representation on the current CRAC which comprises Duffy, Pat Horan from Offaly, who is another former inter-county (hurling) referee, Kent himself and Donal Smyth, Croke Park’s national match officials manager. Smyth, however, does not have a vote.

On the issue of support for referees which Horgan also criticised, Kent was also unequivocal.

“I actually have a text from Fergal from last June where he thanked me for the support and said he would be retiring in December 2022. His comments don’t help the great work and the ground work being done at county level in trying to promote and recruit referees.

“He’s a great ambassador and he’s been part of match official teams that have travelled internationally, Australia in 2018 for the Wild Geese tournament for instance.”

On the issue of an apparent dearth of league games that Horgan cited, Kent said there was an imperative on refereeing bodies to give less experienced referees more time in the league because of the increased volume of championship games.

“With a seasoned referee, we know what is there. But like any team, new referees have to be tried out all the time so there is a balance.

“The window for refereeing is limited because of the 50 age limit. That is something we should review and look at.”