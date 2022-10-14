Referee who was pushed and followed to car after Under-11 match warns of ‘severe consequences’ if abuse continues

Referee Thomas Gleeson stands for a portrait during the GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

An inter-county hurling referee has described the physical abuse he suffered early in his career – including being followed to his car after an under-11s game.

Thomas Gleeson, who will oversee the Dublin SHC final between Kilmacud and Na Fianna on October 23, is part of the GAA’s ‘Respect the Referee Day’ campaign that weekend.

Like the vast majority of his peers, Gleeson has faced “mostly verbal” abuse – but he also recounted one example of “physical abuse” when he had been refereeing for three years.

“It was an U-11s game,” the Naomh Fionnbarra clubman said. “In Dublin GAA there are skill points awarded, so after a match I said a certain club won. The manager of the other team came up and said I was wrong. He followed me all the way out to the car and, basically, pushed me just before I got into my friend’s car.”

He added: “I went back to my club co-ordinator and he went through protocols of what I had to do, so I basically wrote a letter and I know for a fact that mentor got suspended for six months.”

While satisfied with how the case was handled, Gleeson stressed that these incidents “shouldn’t happen”.

“It’s good that I had strong people around me – and people who refereed at adult level got a hold of me and talked me through keeping refereeing, rather than just giving up.

“Because when something like this happens, especially to a young lad who is coming through, there’s going to be severe consequences.

“It’s not only about quitting refereeing, it’s about his own health, his own life structure.”