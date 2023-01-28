| 4.3°C Dublin

Red mist, flying tea cups and the Battle of Parnell Park - inside Dublin's 'bonkers' Division Two stint

Manager at the time, Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey recalls a crazy campaign for Dublin 

Members of the Dublin football panel watch the game from the terraces back in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Frank Roche Email

Dublin in Division 2 may be hard to fathom, but whatever happens over the next two months, it won’t be half as weird as the last Sky Blue detour to the Allianz Football League’s second tier.

Bonkers,” recalls Pillar Caffrey. “Absolute bonkers.”

