Rapid Covid-19 testing for inter-county squads being considered by GAA to facilitate Championship

The GAA is to explore the deployment of rapid Covid-19 testing for inter-county squads if there's a positive case detected among them.

It is among the recommendations from the Association's Covid-19 advisory group which has been in operation since May and has now updated a return to play document for the inter-county game.

The Association will pursue a mechanism for the fastest possible turnaround of test results so that championship games can proceed as much as possible without interruption.

With provincial championship games in football going week-to-week there is no scope for postponements. With a two-week gap between provincial finals and All-Ireland semi-finals and then All-Ireland finals, there is a possibility to defer by a week in each case.

However, the advisory group feels that with quick testing and results, a positive test later in the week that could draw in those who are considered close contacts could mitigate against a team having to stand down.

The document sets out the conditions for use of changing rooms and facilities by inter-county squads for the forthcoming football league resumption and championship.

Counties will be restricted to just 40 personnel on match days, 26 players, 12 backroom staff and two county board officials.

GAA chairpersons and secretaries were briefed on the document ahead of a Management Committee meeting this evening where a range of cautionary measures were unveiled.

That meeting is due to rubberstamp approval to source bank loans to underwrite the cost of ramping up the inter-county games again. However, the GAA are looking for State funding for the running of a championship separate to the €40m that the Government has pledged for the three main sporting bodies, the GAA, FAI and IRFU.

