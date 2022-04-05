What a letdown. A year in the making, the GAA’s Strategic Plan for the next five years majors in generalities, re-heated aspirations and stating the obvious.

Following the same pattern as its predecessor (Strategic Plan 2018-’21), which didn’t contain a single radical initiative, it’s more about executing existing practices better than proposing new ones.

Colleague, Colm Keys summed it up perfectly on Tuesday, describing it as a case of “consolidation, reaffirming commitment to past reports and policies and being broad in its support of many things, rather than being specific in its measurements.”

Is that what the GAA needs in 2022? Apparently so, according to this report. Now, if that’s the feedback the overseeing committee gleaned from a consultation process involving more than 15,000 people, then the ostrich population in this country is a lot higher than previously thought.

Heads are stuck deep in the sand if a report, which took so long to compile, lists the recruitment of more referees as one of its key priorities. That’s basic housekeeping, not strategy.

As for the games, the objective is to “make Gaelic football and hurling as enjoyable as possible, so players stay playing and spectators stay watching.” It’s hardly visionary.

Among one of the mechanisms to achieve that will be “monitoring the standard of Gaelic football and hurling to guide future interventions geared towards improving playing standards.” Wow! That’s exciting.

What’s the committee’s view on the state of play now? Are they happy with it? Do they think there’s no need for intervention now in football, in particular, where the entertainment value has plummeted?

As for hurling, one ambition is to “grow the game exponentially, arising from increased investment in the Division 2 and 3 counties.” How often have we heard that in the past?

It reminds me as a kid in Galway in the 1960s when politicians peppered their pre-election campaigns with promises that a vote for him/her meant that work on dredging the Shannon to alleviate flooding would start a few weeks later. It still hasn’t happened 60 years later.

If throwing money at hurling in lower-ranked counties worked, Liam MacCarthy would have had a much wider choice of winter haunts over the years. There’s a lot more to it than that, so where’s the fresh thinking?

The reality is that after all the campaigns and initiatives there are only 63 adult hurling teams across 13 counties (Derry, Armagh, Donegal, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Leitrim).

Money alone won’t solve that because in many counties football has an overwhelming presence, which turns down the light if hurling shows signs of real growth. That’s what the strategy group should have addressed, rather than simply offering “needs-based investment” as the main remedy.

As for some other key areas which needed to be addressed, the report stays well clear. For instance, there are no innovative proposals on how population shifts might be addressed.

Read More

Nor is there any suggestion that the out-dated provincial council administration model be changed in favour of a more streamlined system. That was proposed by the ‘Towards 2034’ committee a few years ago, when they recommended an even split of the regions.

Instead, the GAA continues with four provincial councils, catering for widely varying numbers. Leinster has a population of almost 2.75 million, five times as many as Connacht, yet both have the same administration mechanism.

The ‘Towards 2034’ report was never published, possibly because it also suggested that players and managers be paid an allowance rather than expenses only. This is an area where pressures continue to grow but the new report stays well clear.

Nor are there any clear pathways on how wealth might be distributed so that lower-ranked counties can match the big powers in the provision of resources for teams at all levels.

And even after the financial chaos and embarrassment arising from the Páirc Uí Chaoímh redevelopment, there’s no comment on whether such big projects should be undertaken in future. That’s despite Casement Park still being on the agenda.

This was billed as a major strategy review when it was launched a year ago so there was every hope it would be radical. It’s far from that.

Munster Council created their own mess

Just what were the Munster Council thinking when (a) they fixed the Cork-Kerry Munster football semi-final for Páirc Uí Rinn and (b) when they later decided to switch it to Killarney?

If they had announced Fitzgerald Stadium as the venue at the start, pointing out that Páirc Uí Chaíomh was unavailable and they didn’t consider low-capacity Páirc Uí Rinn suitable for such a big game, Cork could have no legitimate complaints.

After all, it was their decision to put an Ed Sheeran concert ahead of what Páirc Uí Chaíomh was redeveloped for, a decision necessitated by a massive debt arising from a redevelopment where costs spun out of control. By fixing the game for Páirc Uí Rinn and later switching it, the Munster Council left themselves wide open for trouble. Did they learn nothing from the ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ circus in 2018?

The old days of players accepting whatever instructions they receive are gone and, sure enough, the Cork squad, showing a lot more determination than in their poor Division 2 campaign, announced a boycott unless the original venue call stands.

Ultimately, the Munster Council will have no choice but to play the game in Cork as they can hardly allow their semi-final to become a walkover. They only have themselves to blame for walking into this embarrassing mess.

History frowns on League final losers

If past trends continue, the championship omens aren’t good for beaten Allianz League finalists, Mayo and Cork. Only once (Dublin 2017) over the past 20 years have the beaten football finalists gone on to win the

All-Ireland title. Unlike last Sunday’s wipe out, Dublin lost by a point five years ago.

NHL runners-up went on to win the All-Ireland twice in 2007 and 2011 when Kilkenny recovered from spring setbacks to take the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Nine NFL winners, including Kerry on three occasions, went on to All-Ireland glory later in the year while eight NHL champions were equally successful.

Last weekend’s results have added greatly to the loads facing Cork and Mayo. Cork weren’t as flat as Mayo but still finished a distant second to Waterford.

Mayo were a tiny speck in Kerry’s rear view mirror from a long way out and while they weren’t at full strength it’s hard to see how the absentees would have closed the gap.