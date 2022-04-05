| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Radical ideas sadly lacking in GAA’s new five-year plan

Martin Breheny

Strategic review is a conservative assessment of what’s required in ever-changing times

GAA's director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy during the National Strategy Launch earlier this week. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

GAA's director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy during the National Strategy Launch earlier this week. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

GAA's director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy during the National Strategy Launch earlier this week. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

GAA's director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy during the National Strategy Launch earlier this week. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

What a letdown. A year in the making, the GAA’s Strategic Plan for the next five years majors in generalities, re-heated aspirations and stating the obvious.

Following the same pattern as its predecessor (Strategic Plan 2018-’21), which didn’t contain a single radical initiative, it’s more about executing existing practices better than proposing new ones.

Most Watched

Privacy